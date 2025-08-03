Sunil Chhetri Turns 41: A Timeless Hero Of Indian Football

On August 3, 2025, Sunil Chhetri celebrated his 41st birthday but people who have followed his journey know that age is simply a number. Starting as a boy under bright lights with Mohun Bagan to the forever captain of India and now Bengaluru FC, Chhetri has become more than just a footballer, he has become a beacon of faith, tenacity and heart in Indian sport.

Chhetri’s Stats

Chhetri’s statistics are remarkable: 95 international goals in 155 appearances, making him one of the four top international goal scorers of all time, behind just two behemoths of sports, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi. But when it comes to India, he is second to none, seen as such not only on the pitch but also off it. His four international hattricks, including the one against Pakistan in the 2023 SAFF Championship, will remain in our hearts, not just for the goals scored, but for the pride brought to a nation.

Over the years, Chhetri has won the AIFF Player of the Year title a record seventh time. His cabinet is bursting with trophies; the Nehru Cup, SAFF Championships, Intercontinental Cup, but Chhetri’s greatest win? Winning hearts across generations. While June 2024 might have been the last time we saw him on an international football pitch, he certainly hasn’t let up. At 41 years old, Sunil Chhetri is still doing his thing, still leading by example for Bengaluru FC, still making big, clutch goals, and still getting people into the stadium at every single touch.

“That’s Leadership. That’s Class”

This birthday simply isn’t a celebration of getting older, it’s a representation of the moments that defined Indian football. Like the time he decided to bolt into the opposition penalty area and get a delightful brace against JDT that took Bengaluru FC to the AFC Cup Final. Or when he patted the back of his teammate who provided the assist as he ran past the fans. Something to the power of Manolo Marquez recently said, “That’s leadership. That’s class.”

And beyond this, we sometimes forget how much he has transcended beyond the pitch. He has inspired a sense of hope to young players and called out to fans when the stadiums were empty, but just as he has pushed Indian football into the limelight when there was almost no one watching, he has provided people with a reason to watch, and above all, a reason to care and a reason to dream.

