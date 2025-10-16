ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK THURSDAY OCTOBER 16, 2025

SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK – THURSDAY OCTOBER 16, 2025 . EXPECTED: . MOTOR-RALLY-CENTRALEUROPEAN/ – Action from the shakedown in Bad Griesbach, Germany on day one of the Central European Rally – the 12th round of the World Rally Championship. EDIT EXPECTED FROM 1030GMT . GOLF-ASIAN/ – Round one of the Macao Open – an Asian Tour event at the Macau Golf and Country Club. EDIT EXPECTED AFTER 1100GMT . OLYMPICS-2026/ – Games organisers due to give initial details of their plans for the opening ceremony of the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics which will be held at the San Siro stadium on February 6. EDIT EXPECTED FROM 1530GMT . TENNIS-NINGBO/ – Day four of the Ningbo Open – a WTA 500 tournament. EDIT DELIVERY TIME TBA. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES . TENNIS-ALMATY/ – Day four of the Almaty Open – an ATP 250 tournament. EDIT DELIVERY TIME TBA. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES . TENNIS-STOCKHOLM/ – Day four of the Nordic Open – an ATP 250 tournament in Stockholm. EDIT DELIVERY TIME TBA. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES . TENNIS-BRUSSELS/ – Day four of the European Open – an ATP 250 tournament in Brussels. ON MERIT . TENNIS-SAUDI/ – The semi-finals of the Six Kings Slam tennis tournament at the ANB Arena in Riyadh. Six of the best men's players in the world feature in this exhibition tournament. In the semi-finals, Carlos Alcaraz will play either Alexander Zverev or Taylor Fritz while Novak Djokovic will face either Jannik Sinner or Stefanos Tsitsipas. EDIT DELIVERY TIME TBA. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES . SOCCER-AFC/AWARDS/ – The Asian Player of the Year Awards take place at the King Fahd Cultural Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. EDIT DELIVERY TIME TBA. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES . BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-MIL/ – Game three of the MLB National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. EDIT EXPECTED AFTER 0300GMT ON OCTOBER 17 . BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-TOR/ – Game four of the MLB American League Championship Series between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays. EDIT EXPECTED FROM 0530GMT ON OCTOBER 17 . SURFING-WSL/ – The latest action from the Saquarema Pro, the fifth round of the 2025 World Surf League Challenger Series. POSSIBLE ONLY – DEPENDENT ON WEATHER CONDITIONS . DELIVERED: . 4102-BASEBALL-MLB/DODGERS/ – Ohtani in a good spot despite struggles at the plate, says LA Dodgers manager Roberts DELIVERED 0711GMT . 4129-INDONESIA-SOCCER/ – Indonesia football federation parts ways with national team coach Kluivert DELIVERED 0703GMT . 4100-BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-TOR/ – Blue Jays' homer barrage halves Mariners' ALCS advantage DELIVERED 0556GMT . 4113-SWIMMING-AUSTRALIA/TITMUS/ – Australia's 'Terminator' Titmus makes shock retirement call DELIVERED 0441GMT . 3974-TENNIS-SAUDI/ – Sinner and Fritz advance to the semis of the Six Kings Slam DELIVERED 0157GMT . 4013-TENNIS-STOCKHOLM/ – Ruud puts away Cilic in Stockholm, Shapovalov ends Borg's hopes at home DELIVERED 0041GMT . 4081-MOTOR-F1-ASTONMARTIN/ – 'More than just a car': Aston Martin Aramco unveils new Formula One car in Texas DELIVERED 0001GMT . 4030-SOCCER-WORLD CUP/TRUMP-UPDATE/ – Trump says would remove World Cup games from US cities on safety concerns DELIVERED 2111GMT . 3862-BRITAIN-SUMO/ – Sumo wrestling tournament returns to London after 34 years DELIVERED 1956GMT . 3983-TENNIS-ALMATY/ – Michelsen, Moutet and Marozsan progress at Almaty Open DELIVERED 1844GMT . 3938-TENNIS-NINGBO/ – Top seed Andreeva crashes out of Ningbo Open DELIVERED 1756GMT . 3914-SOCCER-SPAIN/FCB-DE JONG/ – De Jong targets Champions League in Barca contract ceremony DELIVERED 1742GMT . 3961-MOTOR-F1-MERCEDES/ – FILE – Mercedes confirm Russell and Antonelli for new F1 era in 2026 DELIVERED 1613GMT . 3859-SOCCER-WORLDCUP-TRUMP/ – Donald Trump threatens to pull World Cup matches from Boston DELIVERED 1134GMT . More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen . Television Editorial Support / tvsports@thomsonreuters.com Tel: +44 20 7542 2244

