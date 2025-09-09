AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI

On Tuesday, Afghanistan and Hong Kong will come into a conflict on the opening day of the Asian Cup 2025 at Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan has big aspirations as it rides on the achievements of the last T20 World Cup semi-finals to enter the tournament. Hong Kong on the other is seeking to take on a top-tier side.

Afghanistan’s Balanced Squad Led by Rashid Khan

Afghanistan will largely rely on its spin attack which is spearheaded by its captain Rashid Khan. It includes young spinners Noor Ahmad and Allah Ghazanfar who has impressed in recent series. The experience of all-rounder Mohammad Nabi adds some variety, and the batting is headed by Ibrahim Zadran.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is finding it hard to find a form in the final T20 World Cup, will hope to turn the situation around. His performances will play a key role in case Afghanistan dreams of controlling the bowling attack of Hong Kong during the early periods of the match.

Hong Kong’s Strategy and Key Players

Yasim Murtaza will be the captain of Hong Kong and Zeeshan Ali will act as the wicketkeeper. The team will also have established batsmen like Anshuman Rath and Nizakat Khan in stabilizing their innings.

Aizaz Khan and Ehsan Khan are the head of the bowling front, who will want to put the batters of Afghanistan especially Rashid Khan, in the crossfire. The strategy aimed at containing Afghanistan will most probably be on disciplined bowling and tactical field placements to bring in the star players of Afghanistan.

Predicted Playing XI for Both Teams

Afghanistan’s probable XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bench Players: Mohammad Ishaq, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq

Hong Kong’s probable playing XI: Anshuman Rath, Martin Coetzee, Kinchit Shah, Shahid Wasif, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza (c), Nizakat Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ali Hassan, and Ehsan Khan.

Match Details: When and Where to Watch

The game will be played on the ninth of September and the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match will begin at 8:00 pm IST (6:30 pm local time). The location is the legendary cricket stadium in the city of Abu Dhabi, which will offer great conditions to an exciting competition.

The Sony Sports Network can also be viewed by the viewers in India. SonyLIV will serve as a smooth online streaming platform to individuals who favor it.

As Afghanistan spinners take on Hong Kong battle-hardened players, this inaugural event is likely to establish the mood of Asia Cup 2025. Both will be keen in staking their claims early in the tournament and maintaining their hopes of the next round.

