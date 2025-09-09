LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI

AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 opener in Abu Dhabi features Rashid Khan’s spin attack, key batters like Ibrahim Zadran, and Hong Kong’s experienced lineup. Catch the predicted playing XI, match time, and live streaming on SonyLIV and Sony Sports Network.

AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI (Image Credit - AI Generated)
AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI (Image Credit - AI Generated)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 9, 2025 14:41:28 IST

On Tuesday, Afghanistan and Hong Kong will come into a conflict on the opening day of the Asian Cup 2025 at Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan has big aspirations as it rides on the achievements of the last T20 World Cup semi-finals to enter the tournament. Hong Kong on the other is seeking to take on a top-tier side.

Afghanistan’s Balanced Squad Led by Rashid Khan

Afghanistan will largely rely on its spin attack which is spearheaded by its captain Rashid Khan. It includes young spinners Noor Ahmad and Allah Ghazanfar who has impressed in recent series. The experience of all-rounder Mohammad Nabi adds some variety, and the batting is headed by Ibrahim Zadran.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is finding it hard to find a form in the final T20 World Cup, will hope to turn the situation around. His performances will play a key role in case Afghanistan dreams of controlling the bowling attack of Hong Kong during the early periods of the match.

Hong Kong’s Strategy and Key Players

Yasim Murtaza will be the captain of Hong Kong and Zeeshan Ali will act as the wicketkeeper. The team will also have established batsmen like Anshuman Rath and Nizakat Khan in stabilizing their innings.

Aizaz Khan and Ehsan Khan are the head of the bowling front, who will want to put the batters of Afghanistan especially Rashid Khan, in the crossfire. The strategy aimed at containing Afghanistan will most probably be on disciplined bowling and tactical field placements to bring in the star players of Afghanistan.

Predicted Playing XI for Both Teams

Afghanistan’s probable XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bench Players: Mohammad Ishaq, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq

Hong Kong’s probable playing XI: Anshuman Rath, Martin Coetzee, Kinchit Shah, Shahid Wasif, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza (c), Nizakat Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Ali Hassan, and Ehsan Khan.

Match Details: When and Where to Watch

The game will be played on the ninth of September and the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match will begin at 8:00 pm IST (6:30 pm local time). The location is the legendary cricket stadium in the city of Abu Dhabi, which will offer great conditions to an exciting competition.

The Sony Sports Network can also be viewed by the viewers in India. SonyLIV will serve as a smooth online streaming platform to individuals who favor it.

As Afghanistan spinners take on Hong Kong battle-hardened players, this inaugural event is likely to establish the mood of Asia Cup 2025. Both will be keen in staking their claims early in the tournament and maintaining their hopes of the next round.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025 Drama: Why Isn’t Nepal Playing? Explained

RELATED News

16 Year Old Abhimanyu Mishra’s Stunning Win, New Chapter Begins In Chess
‘A New Era Of Indian Football’ Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya’s Praise Reflects Growing Support For Football
Team India Keeps Tactical Options Open Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025 Drama: Why Isn’t Nepal Playing? Explained
Sudeva FC crowned champions of Climate Cup 2025 in Leh-Ladakh

LATEST NEWS

How Much Was Malaika Arora Paid For Munni Badnam Hui? Dabangg Director Recalls How ‘Conservative’ Salman Khan Had Issues With Her Outfits
A New Dawn In Autumn: Hope Blossoms As Manipur Prepares For Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Historic Visit
Apple Shares In Focus: 4% Jump Before The Mega ‘Awe Droping’ Event Tonight
KP Sharma Oli Resigned As PM Of Nepal, Parliament, Residence Set On Fire, Planning To Flee
Is Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Still Not Over Her Ex? Saba Azad Makes A Rare Confession About Imaad Shah: ‘How Do You Stop….’
Minister K.J. George Launches 14th Batch of Training At Sarvagna Nagar Skill Development Centre
Beauty In Black Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Streaming Details, And Everything Fans Need To Know
AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI
Breaking: Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Resigns After His House Set Ablaze
3 Million Plus Cheaters In India? Here Is India’s Growing Extra Marital App, Free For Women, Allows To…
AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI
AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI
AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI
AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI

QUICK LINKS