Home > Sports > AFG vs HKG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 1st match Free Live Telecast On TV and Online

AFG vs HKG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 1st match Free Live Telecast On TV and Online

The Afghanistan Hong Kong match on September 9 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is the kick off of the Asia Cup 2025. Afghanistan, under the leadership of Rashid Khan will count on their powerful spin attack but they have to sort out the batting issue following a recent collapse against Pakistan.

(Image Credit: CallMeSheri1_ via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 9, 2025 08:30:26 IST

The one in which people look forward to the Asia Cup 2025 is the opening game that is  Afghanistan vs Hong Kong. It will be on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, the city of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Zayed Stadium and the match will commence at 8:00 PM IST.

Match Preview, Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025

Leading Afghanistan in the tournament is captain Rashid Khan, who has a great arsenal of spin bowlers. Their recent defeat at the tri series final with Pakistan during which they were sacked at just 66 however questions their capability of combating the hardships. Hong Kong led by Yasim Murtaza has a hard task. They have not had the easiest of times historically, they have lost every 11 of the previous Asia Cup matches. It is the first time they beat Afghanistan since 2015 and this shows the hard work ahead. This will involve opener Anshuman Rath who will be instrumental as long as they desire to cope with the spin threat of Afghanistan.

When and where to watch Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025

Sony Sports Network in India offers the fans all the action which happens. The game will be available also through SonyLiv as a digital broadcast.

Globally, coverage includes: On television, UAE & MENA CricLife (including CricLife Max via eLife TV and Switch TV) and streaming via StarzPlay. USA: It runs on Willow TV and has a free seven days trial, which is ideal in situations where the viewer desires live viewing.

Asia Cup 2025 Overview

The Asia Cup 2025 is hosted in the United Arab Emirates between 9 and 28 September and consists of eight teams split into two groups Group B consisting of Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The format of the tournament will include group stage, Super Four, Final, whereby the number of matches will be 19 before the grand finale. The curtain raiser pitting Afghanistan and Hong Kong features a strong spin heavy Afghan team and a weak but stubborn Hong Kong team on a fairly unlikely upset. In India, cricket viewers can watch through Sony Sports and SonyLiv whereas viewers in other countries can view the coverage through Sony network affiliates, Willow TV in America, or local services in CricLife and StarzPlay.

Also Read: Ahead of AFG vs HK Asia Cup 2025 Match: Rashid Khan’s Net Worth, IPL Salary, and Business Ventures

AFG vs HKG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 1st match Free Live Telecast On TV and Online

