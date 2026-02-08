Cricket fans all around the world are gearing up for the T20 World cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in the ICC Men T20 World Cup 2026 Group D game in the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Being one of the fascinating preliminaries of this year’s tournament, people are eager to understand the way and place where they can watch every moment of the tournament live. ICC T20 world cup 2026 is also being aired around the world using an amalgamation of digital channels and TV stations so that people cannot afford to miss the game regardless of their location.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch AFG vs NZ Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

The match starts at 11:00 AM IST. Toss at 10:30 AM IST. In India, the match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network, and the live stream can be viewed on the JioHotstar application and platform. The arrangement also provides the audiences with the options of viewing on diverse devices- smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs with several different languages provisions like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. It also has partners to broadcast the event in other regions: in the United States and Canada, the event is covered by Willow TV, in New Zealand, it is broadcast by platforms such as Sky Sport, and in Australia, digital rights are held by Prime Video. Moreover, there are frequent fans in countries without particular broadcasters who can view live matches on the website of the ICC, ICC.tv, which broadcasts matches with commentary in various languages.

This game does not only feature two dynamic teams that aim at getting early traction but also reflects on the popularity of the sport of cricket in the digital era through its easy accessibility. Consumers are advised to visit local schedules in order to be aware of specific kickoffs and regional airings in order to cover them flawlessly. Regardless of whether you are watching the game on the traditional televisions or via the mobile and web streaming applications, the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is the live action of the cricket game on the screen. As a sports event with extensive live stream features on all platforms, mainstream OTT platforms and regional broadcasts fans also have access to all boundaries, wickets and exciting moments.

