LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dalai lama Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League india IND vs USA faridabad bcci BCB dalai lama Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League india IND vs USA faridabad bcci BCB dalai lama Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League india IND vs USA faridabad bcci BCB dalai lama Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League india IND vs USA faridabad bcci BCB
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dalai lama Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League india IND vs USA faridabad bcci BCB dalai lama Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League india IND vs USA faridabad bcci BCB dalai lama Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League india IND vs USA faridabad bcci BCB dalai lama Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League india IND vs USA faridabad bcci BCB
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch AFG vs NZ Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch AFG vs NZ Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Here are the details of Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch AFG vs NZ Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 8, 2026 10:14:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch AFG vs NZ Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Cricket fans all around the world are gearing up for the T20 World cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan in the ICC Men T20 World Cup 2026 Group D game in the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Being one of the fascinating preliminaries of this year’s tournament, people are eager to understand the way and place where they can watch every moment of the tournament live. ICC T20 world cup 2026 is also being aired around the world using an amalgamation of digital channels and TV stations so that people cannot afford to miss the game regardless of their location. 

Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch AFG vs NZ Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

The match starts at 11:00 AM IST. Toss at 10:30 AM IST. In India, the match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network, and the live stream can be viewed on the JioHotstar application and platform. The arrangement also provides the audiences with the options of viewing on diverse devices- smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs with several different languages provisions like English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. It also has partners to broadcast the event in other regions: in the United States and Canada, the event is covered by Willow TV, in New Zealand, it is broadcast by platforms such as Sky Sport, and in Australia, digital rights are held by Prime Video. Moreover, there are frequent fans in countries without particular broadcasters who can view live matches on the website of the ICC, ICC.tv, which broadcasts matches with commentary in various languages. 

Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch AFG vs NZ Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

This game does not only feature two dynamic teams that aim at getting early traction but also reflects on the popularity of the sport of cricket in the digital era through its easy accessibility. Consumers are advised to visit local schedules in order to be aware of specific kickoffs and regional airings in order to cover them flawlessly. Regardless of whether you are watching the game on the traditional televisions or via the mobile and web streaming applications, the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is the live action of the cricket game on the screen. As a sports event with extensive live stream features on all platforms, mainstream OTT platforms and regional broadcasts fans also have access to all boundaries, wickets and exciting moments.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: IND vs USA: Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Bowlers Shine as India Begin T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign With Win at Wankhede

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 10:14 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AFG vs NZ live stream detailsafg vs nz t20 world cup 2026Afghanistan vs New Zealand live streamingICC T20 World Cup 2026 liveMA Chidambaram Stadium match livewhen and where to watch AFG vs NZ

RELATED News

Inter Miami vs Barcelona SC: Lionel Messi’s Goal And Assist Lead Team To 2-1 Friendly Win

Agni Dev Chopra Breaks Silence On PSL 2026 Auction Tweet, Denies Registration, Ends Online Speculation: ‘I’ve Not Enrolled’

IND vs USA: Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Bowlers Shine as India Begin T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign With Win at Wankhede

T20 World Cup 2026: Romario Shepherd Takes Hat-Trick vs Scotland, Joins Elite Club With Lasith Malinga and Pat Cummins | WATCH Video

IND vs USA: ‘Part of Trade Deal With Donald Trump’ — Fans Troll Team India’s Batting After Collapse vs USA at Wankhede

LATEST NEWS

Dalai Lama Responds To Epstein Files Controversy, Says He ‘Never Met’ Jeffrey After Name Surfaces 169 Times

After 19-Minute Private MMS Leak, Indian College Couple’s Obscene Clip Goes Viral Without Consent: Everything You Need to Know

Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch AFG vs NZ Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

SuperBowl Sunday Live Streaming India: How To Watch Seahawks vs Patriots, Halftime Performances And More

Who Is Nancy Guthrie? Mother of US News Anchor Savannah Guthrie Missing in ‘Kidnapping’ Case, $50,000 Reward Announced- What We Know So Far

White Bikini-Clad Woman, Naked Baby Picture On Wall: Epstein Files PDF Reveals More Disturbing Images — Here’s How To Download

Happy Propose Day 2026: 50+ Romantic Wishes, Quotes, Shayari, Messages, Greeting Card, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Status

Who Is Will Lewis And Why Did He Step Down After Massive Layoffs At The Washington Post?

Russia Stabbing Attack: Who Is The Suspect In The Knife Rampage That Injured Four Indian Students? Nazi Slogans And Blood Swastika Surface

Who Was Ramesh Chandra Sen? Bangladesh Stunned As Former Minister Dies In Custody Just Before Election

Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch AFG vs NZ Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch AFG vs NZ Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch AFG vs NZ Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online
Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch AFG vs NZ Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online
Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch AFG vs NZ Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online
Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch AFG vs NZ Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

QUICK LINKS