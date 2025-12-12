LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > After Being Retained By Gujarat Titans, Jharkhand Batter Stars In Mammoth 236-Run Chase Against Punjab In SMAT

After Being Retained By Gujarat Titans, Jharkhand Batter Stars In Mammoth 236-Run Chase Against Punjab In SMAT

Jharkhand rode on an exceptional batting performances from the unit to chase down a massive target of 236 in SMAT fixture.

Kumar Kushagra scored 86* off 42. (Photo Credits: X)
Kumar Kushagra scored 86* off 42. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 12, 2025 17:16:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Being Retained By Gujarat Titans, Jharkhand Batter Stars In Mammoth 236-Run Chase Against Punjab In SMAT

It was a batters day out in Pune during as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture between Punjab and Jharkhand as the aggregate of score of the match went past 400-run mark. Chasing 236, Jharkhand went over the line by 6 wickets with 11 balls to spare. 

The chase was anchored by Kumar Kushagra who stayed at the crease right till the end and hammered an unbeaten 86 off 42. Along with captain Ishan Kishan chipping in with a quick-fire 47 off 23. Jharkhand were 100/3 in the 9th over when Kushagra was joined by Anukul Roy and the two stitched a stand of 66 runs for the fourth wicket. 

After a brisk knock, Roy departed for 37 off 17. Kushagra was then joined by Pankaj Kumar and the two made sure that there was no more fall of wickets. They built a partnership of 71 runs for the fifth wicket and took the side home. Kushagra remained not out for 39 off 18 while Kushagra top-scored with 86* off 42. 

Earlier, batting first Punjab posted a massive 235/6 in 20 overs. Middle-order batter Salil Arora played the lead role as he notched up a century and eventually struck 125* off 45 which included 11 maximums and 9 fours. Anmolpreet Singh (23 off 18) and naman Dhir (27 off 22) also chipped in with few runs but that didn’t really help as Jharkhand eventually gunned down the target. 

Also Read: Nitish Kumar Reddy Cleans Up RCB Star Batter To Complete Hattrick In SMAT Fixture | WATCH

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 5:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ishan kishanKumar KushagraSalil Arorasyed mushtaq ali trophy

RELATED News

Nitish Kumar Reddy Cleans Up RCB Star Batter To Complete Hattrick In SMAT Fixture | WATCH

From Arshdeep Singh To Bhuvneshwar Kumar, These Star Bowlers Are Leading Wicket Takers In India vs South Africa T20Is, Check Full List

14th Olympic Summit Reaffirms Political Neutrality And Global Youth Access To Sport

Why Did Jitesh Sharma Touch World Cup Star Harleen Deol’s Feet? Young Cricketer’s Hilarious Act Breaks The Internet

‘Tere Saath Selfie Loon?’: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Gives It Back To An UAE Player After Continuous Sledging Leaves 14-Year-Old Agitated During U-19 Asia Cup

LATEST NEWS

Brookfield to invest over $1 billion to set up GCC in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says This Will Generate 4,00,000 New Jobs

Single Papa Web Series Review: Kunal Kemmu’s New Netflix Release Is Breezy With Clever Writing But Fans Might Not Agree

India-Mexico Trade Alert: 75% Of Exports Hit by Steep Tariffs, $5.75 Billion At Risk, India’s Export Strategy Under Pressure

Census 2027: Cabinet Approves Rs 11,718 Core Budget, Set To Take Place In Two Phases From 2026

‘Architects of AI’ Dominate Time Magazine’s 2025 Person Of The Year Cover

Are You Planning For Retirement? Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) Offers 8.25% Returns, Tax Benefits, Contribution Limits & Withdrawal Rules Explained

‘I Have Always Been Battling The….’ Karan Johar Once Slammed Ozempic Rumours, Shared THIS Secret Diet After Trolls Attacked Him Over His Drastic Weight Loss

ED Cracks Down on Illegal Cough Syrup Suppliers, Raids 25 Locations Across 3 States

Will Your in-Hand Salary Reduce Under New Labour Codes? Govt Clarification

Ozempic Launched In India: Prices, Availability, Benefits And What You Need To Know

After Being Retained By Gujarat Titans, Jharkhand Batter Stars In Mammoth 236-Run Chase Against Punjab In SMAT

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Being Retained By Gujarat Titans, Jharkhand Batter Stars In Mammoth 236-Run Chase Against Punjab In SMAT

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Being Retained By Gujarat Titans, Jharkhand Batter Stars In Mammoth 236-Run Chase Against Punjab In SMAT
After Being Retained By Gujarat Titans, Jharkhand Batter Stars In Mammoth 236-Run Chase Against Punjab In SMAT
After Being Retained By Gujarat Titans, Jharkhand Batter Stars In Mammoth 236-Run Chase Against Punjab In SMAT
After Being Retained By Gujarat Titans, Jharkhand Batter Stars In Mammoth 236-Run Chase Against Punjab In SMAT

QUICK LINKS