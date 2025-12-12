After Being Retained By Gujarat Titans, Jharkhand Batter Stars In Mammoth 236-Run Chase Against Punjab In SMAT

It was a batters day out in Pune during as the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture between Punjab and Jharkhand as the aggregate of score of the match went past 400-run mark. Chasing 236, Jharkhand went over the line by 6 wickets with 11 balls to spare.

The chase was anchored by Kumar Kushagra who stayed at the crease right till the end and hammered an unbeaten 86 off 42. Along with captain Ishan Kishan chipping in with a quick-fire 47 off 23. Jharkhand were 100/3 in the 9th over when Kushagra was joined by Anukul Roy and the two stitched a stand of 66 runs for the fourth wicket.

After a brisk knock, Roy departed for 37 off 17. Kushagra was then joined by Pankaj Kumar and the two made sure that there was no more fall of wickets. They built a partnership of 71 runs for the fifth wicket and took the side home. Kushagra remained not out for 39 off 18 while Kushagra top-scored with 86* off 42.

Earlier, batting first Punjab posted a massive 235/6 in 20 overs. Middle-order batter Salil Arora played the lead role as he notched up a century and eventually struck 125* off 45 which included 11 maximums and 9 fours. Anmolpreet Singh (23 off 18) and naman Dhir (27 off 22) also chipped in with few runs but that didn’t really help as Jharkhand eventually gunned down the target.

