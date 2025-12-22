LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > After Shocking T20 WC 2026 Snub, When Will Shubman Gill Return To Action? Star Batter To Play His Next On…

After Shocking T20 WC 2026 Snub, When Will Shubman Gill Return To Action? Star Batter To Play His Next On…

Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma have been named in the Punjab squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Shubman Gill. (Photo Credits: X)
Shubman Gill. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 22, 2025 15:55:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

After Shocking T20 WC 2026 Snub, When Will Shubman Gill Return To Action? Star Batter To Play His Next On…

You Might Be Interested In

India’s ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill will be back in action for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy slated to begin on December 24, 2025. The 2025-26 edition of the premier domestic one-day tournament will be played from December 24 to January 18.

Punjab are set to face Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa and Mumbai in their group matches. India opener Abhishek Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh have also been named in the squad.

You Might Be Interested In

Gill was earlier excluded from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad that will be led by Suryakumar Yadav. Gill’s exclusion came in as a surprise for everyone while Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh returned to the squad. Axar Patel was named the vice-captain of the side.

“We know what a quality player he is, but, perhaps short of a little bit of runs at the moment,” chief selector Ajit Agarkar said in the press conference for India’s squad announcement.

“It’s unfortunate to have missed out in the last World Cup as well because we went with different combinations. But it’s the combinations more than anything else…Someone has to miss out when you pick 15 and unfortunately, it’s Gill at this point,” Agarkar added.

According to a PTI report, Suryakumar Yadav’s position in the team was saved just because of his captaincy.

“SKY, who by virtue of being the skipper, kept his place despite a horrific one-year run, while Gill suffered as his game didn’t seem as impactful as Abhishek Sharma’s,” the report stated.

“Anyone who knows Gambhir knows that for him, ‘winning is not everything but the only thing’. Today it was Gill, tomorrow it could be Suryakumar,” the report added.

Abhishek and Arshdeep have been named in the World Cup squad.

Punjab’s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Harnoor Pannu, Anmolpreet Singh, Uday Saharan, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora (wk), Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Gourav Choudhary, Sukhdeep Bajwa

Also Read: Punjab Announces 18-Member Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Among Them

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 3:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Abhishek Sharmaarshdeep singhhome-hero-pos-3icc wc 2026shubman gillt20WC 2026

RELATED News

‘I Am Very Happy’: After SMAT Glory And T20 World Cup Selection, Ishan Kishan To Captain Jharkhand For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Pakistan’s U-19 Team Gets Brutally Trolled For Dancing To Banned ‘Dhurandhar’ Song After Winning Asia Cup: ‘Why Are They Walking, Breathing Indian?’

‘Australia Mein Khelna Sabse Difficult Hai, Aap England Ko…’: Rohit Sharma Takes Savage Dig At ENG After Ben Stokes-Led Side Loses Ashes Series | WATCH

From 35 Years of Racing to Dakar 2026: The Journey of aerpace Racer Sanjay Takale

Anthony Taylor Throws Bottle At India’s Neeraj Goyat After He Refuses Handshake; Here’s What Happened | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Shimla Shocker: Doctor Assaults Patient At IGMC | Watch Viral Video

‘Desh ke andar do namune hai’: Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Codeine Syrup Case

CAT 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon: How And Where To Download Your Scorecard, All Details Inside

Another Obscene MMS leaked: Why So Many MMS Are Getting Leaked, Tips To Keep Your Private Moments Safe

‘Sorry Mummy Papa’: Engineering Girl Commits Suicide, Note Reflects Exam Stress, Family Expectations And Guilt

Dhurandhar Makes Dhoom in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Starrer Becomes Most Pirated Film With Over 2 Million Downloads Despite Ban

After Shocking T20 WC 2026 Snub, When Will Shubman Gill Return To Action? Star Batter To Play His Next On…

Anubhav Mohanty: Odisha’s Superstar Continues to Redefine Stardom Across Cinema and Public Life

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: How To Link Before Your Card Turns Inoperative | Explained

Chia Seeds Nutrition and Uses: A Complete Guide

After Shocking T20 WC 2026 Snub, When Will Shubman Gill Return To Action? Star Batter To Play His Next On…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

After Shocking T20 WC 2026 Snub, When Will Shubman Gill Return To Action? Star Batter To Play His Next On…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

After Shocking T20 WC 2026 Snub, When Will Shubman Gill Return To Action? Star Batter To Play His Next On…
After Shocking T20 WC 2026 Snub, When Will Shubman Gill Return To Action? Star Batter To Play His Next On…
After Shocking T20 WC 2026 Snub, When Will Shubman Gill Return To Action? Star Batter To Play His Next On…
After Shocking T20 WC 2026 Snub, When Will Shubman Gill Return To Action? Star Batter To Play His Next On…

QUICK LINKS