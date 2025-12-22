LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Punjab Announces 18-Member Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Among Them

Punjab Announces 18-Member Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Among Them

Punjab has revealed its squad of 18 players for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 comprising the main actors Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh. The side intends to impress the competition considerably with a fair mixture of seasoned superstars and new blood.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 22, 2025 14:08:52 IST



Punjab Announces 18-Member Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Among Them

As they prepare for their season opener against Maharashtra on December 24, Punjab has announced an 18-man roster for the next Vijay Hazare Trophy, which includes big guns Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Arshdeep Singh, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Due to fitness and form issues, Indian ODI and Test captain Gill was recently withdrawn from the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup and the New Zealand T20I series, which was a major blow. Big hitters and all-rounders like Prabhsimran Singh, Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sanvir Singh, and Harpreet Brar, together with Indian players Gill, Abhishek, and Arshdeep, make up Punjab’s team. The pace attack will be led by Gurnoor Brar and Krish Bhagat.

Punjab Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy

Gill, Abhishek, and Arshdeep’s availability is still unknown. India will play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against New Zealand beginning on January 11 and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) starting on January 21. All seven league games will take place in Jaipur for Punjab, who were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the previous season. In the 2024–25 season, Arshdeep was their top wicket-taker and will be a crucial player to keep an eye on. Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa, and Mumbai make up Punjab’s group. League-stage matches conclude on January 8, right before India’s first One-Day International (ODI) on January 11.

Punjab have not named a captain in the official squad announcement. Punjab’s Vijay Hazare Trophy squad: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Harnoor Pannu, Anmolpreet Singh, Uday Saharan, Naman Dhir, Salil Arora (wk), Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Raghu Sharma, Krish Bhagat, Gourav Choudhary, Sukhdeep Bajwa.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 2:08 PM IST
Tags: Abhishek Sharmapunjab cricket squadpunjab team vijay hazareshubman gillvijay hazare trophy 2025

Punjab Announces 18-Member Squad For Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Among Them

QUICK LINKS