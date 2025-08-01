Alejandro Garnacho Says He Will Remain In The Premier League Despite The Saudi Offer

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, 21, is getting closer to a move to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea escalates their interest this summer. The Blues have done a thorough background check and found “no concerns” regarding his character and are now ready to submit a formal offer for the young Argentine. Manchester United has put a £40 million price tag on Garnacho, a severe drop in value from the earlier expectation of £70 million, after falling out of favor with coach Ruben Amorim earlier in the season.

Both teams are looking at ways to facilitate the move. Chelsea have floated the idea of a swap with Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku beating United in exchange for Garnacho. According to sources, United is showing no interest in completing a swap deal that would involve Jackson. They are simply hoping to make a financial return on the deal.

United’s upcoming transfer plans

United are concurrently trying to sign new striker targets Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko, and expect the sale of Garnacho to help fund those signings. Chelsea, are hopeful about acquiring Garnacho as a long term investment but will likely need to move players before they can make a bid, whether that’s Nkunku, Jackson, or Broja to trim their squad. After initial hurdles with sourcing, reports stated that Chelsea’s interest in Garnacho is still solid and that he intends to remain in the Premier League, having rejected a high money offer from Saudi Arabia for a move to a European team. He was unhappy at United, having been left out of the pre season tour and as a result of an ugly public fallout with Amorim that altered his career trajectory this window.

It will depend whether United need to reshape their staffing plan and Chelsea brings in more creativity, whether via cash incoming or swaps outgoing, the Garnacho transfer may be the start of blockbuster swap drama or a full cash exit. Over the next few days can define a major chapter of development in his young career either way.

