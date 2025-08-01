Finally The Wait Is Over! Lionel Messi To Visit India, Check Out The Details

This is will be Messi’s second time to India. The first being in 2011, when he captained Argentina in a friendly at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium. A moment that placed him iconic among Indian football fans.

Complete schedule

Lionel Messi, the legendary Argentine forward, is set to make a rapid three city tour of India in a visit that takes place from December 13 to 15, 2025. His visit will commence in Kolkata at Eden Gardens, where Messi will be greeted by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and help enumerate a GOAT Cup seven a side tournament by attending youth football workshops and a football clinic. Although he will not play a full game, he is likely to showcase his horrible penalty miss and still be an ambassador for the sport.

The next day, Messi will make his way to Mumbai where the Argentine star will be in Brabourne Stadium in an event with Bollywood superstars and cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. Apparently, there is a special demonstration cricket segment where Messi will switch from boots to bat against the Indian sporting greats.

The tour ends in New Delhi on December 15, with plans for the football star to go further football events at the grassroots level and a last minute meet by that dignitary and hopefully prime Minister Narendra Modi, likely at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium or Feroz Shah Kotla.

With around 9 to 10 million fans of football in India and the game’s growth trajectory, a Messi tour in India in December is sure to be not just a celebration of his incredible career, but will also be historic for the game in the country, and would excite the already existing football frenzy and inspire the next crop of Indian players.

Fan reactions

🚨 MESSI TO CLASH WITH INDIA’S CRICKET LEGENDS? 🚨 Imagine this: Lionel Messi facing off against Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar in a 7-a-side cricket match at Wankhede! 🤯🏏⚽ pic.twitter.com/vMYsiPsz7m — Honest Cricket Fan’s (@maddiess18) August 1, 2025

Lionel Messi is coming to India in December. Can’t wait to see the meet-up of my GOATs. The internet will explode. pic.twitter.com/YtTyYHoFJX — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 1, 2025

Reports are that Messi is all set to visit India in December.

And he will be coming to Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi.

Mumbai – Wankhede Stadium 😭❤️‍🔥#fcbmumbai pic.twitter.com/EennBjBWEn — FCB MUMBAI 🇮🇳 (@fcbmumbai) August 1, 2025

Also Read: Khalid Jamil Shocks The System Becomes First Indian Coach In 13 Years