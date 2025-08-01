Home > Sports > Khalid Jamil Shocks The System Becomes First Indian Coach In 13 Years

After much chaos, following Xavi Hernandez and Pep Guardiola rumour application, finally All India Football Federation appointed Khalid Jamil as the new head coach of Indian men's Football team.

It is still undetermined whether Jamil will manage both his club duties alongside the national team role as he changes from the club coaching structure to the national team structure.
It is still undetermined whether Jamil will manage both his club duties alongside the national team role as he changes from the club coaching structure to the national team structure.

Khalid Jamil, a pioneering Indian coach, has officially been named as the new head coach of the India men’s national football team, and succeeds Manolo Marquez. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) made the announcement on August 1, 2025, as a part of a more extensive selection process. Jamil was the preferred candidate as selected from a final shortlist including Stephen Constantine and Stefan Tarkovic. 

His Coaching Journey

Jamil, at age 48, will be the first Indian coach to lead the national team for over 13 years. His selection is a measure of his strong domestic record and AIFF’s limited budget. As coach of Jamshedpur FC, he recently took them to an ISL semifinal and the Super Cup final, therefore earning the AIFF Coach of the Year award two consecutive times in 2023-24 and 2024-25. 
Although Constantine has significant international experience including two former spells as coach of India with success in the past, AIFF officials reportedly preferred Jamil because of his intimate knowledge of Indian football, lower salary request, and immediate availibility to commence the role.

The executive committee’s approval comes at a pivotal moment. With India to play AFC Asian Cup qualifiers in October, and the CAFA Nations Cup at the end of August, the new coach’s first real challenge will be preparing the side for those high pressure games with little preparation time. 

It is still undetermined whether Jamil will manage both his club duties alongside the national team role as he changes from the club coaching structure to the national team structure, but nonetheless this is a significant moment for the national team and for Indian coaching. Jamil now has national responsibilities, dealing with the expectations of a national team that needs to improve team defence, camaraderie and finally creating sustainable movement toward bettering Indian football.

Is Elon Musk About To Replace Siri With Grok In A Game-Changing Apple Deal? Here Is What We Know
ECI Announces Vice Presidential Election 2025 Schedule, Nominations Open From August 7
