Nottingham Forest have signed Swiss striker Dan Ndoye from Bologna on a five-year deal worth €45 million, marking a club-record transfer. Ndoye, who scored the winning goal in the Coppa Italia final and impressed in Serie A and the Champions League, is seen as a major addition to Forest’s squad.

Dan Ndoye Joins Nottingham Forest on 5-Year Deal in Club-Record €45m Move
Nottingham Forest have roped in Dan Ndoye from the Italian side, Bologna, on a five-year contract. The Swiss striker enjoyed a stellar campaign last season and was a vital cog in their memorable journey to the Coppa Italia title.

Impressive Last Season at Bologna

Ndoye has arrived at City Ground after making 75 appearances for Bologna after joining them in 2023. He thrived during the 2024/25 season and capped it off by netting the winning goal in the Coppa Italia final, steering his side to their first major trophy in over 50 years.

Performance Stats and Playmaking Skills

He represented Bologna in their eight Champions League fixtures and ended the last campaign with 41 appearances across the season, striking nine times. Apart from showcasing his prolific goal-scoring abilities, Ndoye’s playmaking abilities caught the spectators’ attention. He registered six assists and impressed with his ball carrying stats, bettered by only five in Serie A players in the last campaign.

Early Career and International Breakthrough

Ndoye’s journey began after he joined the Lausanne-Sport academy at an early age, working his way up through the academy before making his professional debut as an 18-year-old. He spent his time in France with Nice before making a permanent move to his home side, Basel, in February 2022.

“I am really happy to have signed for the Club. It is a really exciting time at Forest, and I knew straight away that I wanted to be a part of the project. It’s a really ambitious team with a fantastic history, and I can’t wait to get started,” Ndoye said in a statement released by Nottingham.

He dazzled at Basel, catching the attention of Bologna, and spent the last two seasons with them. He made his international debut in 2022. Ndoye earned 22 caps for Switzerland, with five of those coming at Euro 2024, where he started every game in Switzerland’s route to the quarter-final, slotting a crucial group stage goal against Germany.

Nottingham Forest’s Expectations and Vision

“Dan is an exciting new addition to our squad and a player we have tracked extensively over a long period of time. We are delighted that he joins Nottingham Forest and continues his own ambitious journey here with us,” Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

