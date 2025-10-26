Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF MALAYSIAN GRAND PRIX, MOTO 2 AND MOTO 3 RACES/ SOUNDBITE FROM MALAYSIAN GRAND PRIX WINNER ALEX MARQUEZ SHOWS: SEPANG, MALAYSIA (OCTOBER 26, 2025) (DORNA – See restrictions) 1. RACE START 2. RIDERS RACING 3. ALEX MARQUEZ #73 (BK8 GRESINI RACING MOTOGPTM) OVERTAKES PEDRO ACOSTA #37 (RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING) AND TAKES SECOND PLACE 4. MARQUEZ OVERTAKES FRANCESCO BAGNAIA #63 (DUCATI LENOVO TEAM) TO TAKE THE LEAD 5. ACOSTA OVERTAKES BAGNAIA AND TAKES SECOND PLACE 6. VARIOUS OF RETIREMENT OF BAGNAIA AFTER THE YELLOW FLAG 7. VARIOUS OF MARQUEZ CROSSING THE FINISH LINE 8. JOAN MIR #36 (HONDA HRC CASTROL) CROSSING THE FINISH LINE 9. MARQUEZ RECEIVING THE WINNER'S TROPHY AND POSING WITH IT 10. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ALEX MARQUEZ SAYING: "It was under control. I mean, it was under control. My strategy was clear. Try to overtake in the beginning, just try to be aggressive. It's the mistake that they made yesterday, to not attack back in the beginning. And later, here when you are behind the people, it's so difficult. So, I did the plan perfectly so that they had more problems because I didn't, I didn't have in my plans, Pedro (Acosta) at the start, but anyway, I overtook him in the second lap, and then I decided to get into my rhythm, just trying to manage the rear tyre, and we arrived in the end with a lot of feeling and a lot of life on the tyre, so we managed much better than Australia, so really happy for that, and yeah, you know, really happy after yesterday, to score that second position in the World Championship. Today's win was my plan and was the perfect gift for us." MOTO2 RACE 11. RACE START 12. CRASH OF JOE ROBERTS (ONLYFANS AMERICAN RACING TEAM) 13. RED FLAG DUE TO ROBERTS' CRASH 14. ROBERTS WALKING 15. RACE RESTART 16. JAKE DIXON (ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM) OVERTAKES DANIEL HOLGADO (CFMOTO RBR ASPAR TEAM) TO TAKE THE LEAD 17. DAVID ALONSO (CFMOTO RBR ASPAR TEAM) OVERTAKES HOLGADO AND TAKES SECOND PLACE 18. CRASH OF MANUEL GONZALEZ (LIQUI MOLY DYNAVOLT INTACT GP) 19. DIXON CROSSING THE FINISH LINE 20. DIXON CELEBRATING WTH THE TROPHY MOTO3 RACE 21. RACE START 22. CRASH OF GUIDO PINI (LIQUI MOLY DYNAVOLT INTACT GP) 23. ANGEL PIQUERAS (FRINSA – MT HELMETS – MSI) OVERTAKES ADRIAN FERNANDEZ (LEOPARD RACING) 24. TAIYO FURUSATO (HONDA TEAM ASIA) CROSSING THE FINISH LINE 25. VARIOUS OF FURUSATO CROSSING FINISH LINE AND CELEBRATING ON HIS BIKE 26. FURUSATO LIFTING HIS TROPHY 27. HONDA TEAM ASIA MEMBERS CLAPPING STORY: Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez won the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday (October 26), finishing ahead of KTM's Pedro Acosta and Honda's Joan Mir, to claim his third victory of the season. Marquez, who secured the championship runner-up spot with his sprint result on Saturday, delivered a faultless ride in sweltering conditions at the Sepang International Circuit, adding to his two Grand Prix wins in Spain. Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who started on pole and won Saturday's (October 25) sprint, was forced to retire three laps from the end due to a suspected technical issue while running third, allowing 2020 world champion Mir to claim third place, his second podium finish of the year. Marquez, who had been leading since the second lap, crossed the line 2.676 seconds clear of Acosta, and 8.048 seconds ahead of Mir. World champion Marc Marquez, Alex's brother, remains sidelined through injury. Twice MotoGP champion Bagnaia had moved ahead of Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi for third place in the world championship standings after Saturday's sprint win. However, the Italian failed to finish Sunday's main race due to a suspected puncture in his rear tyre and earned no points, allowing Bezzecchi to regain third place in the championship standings. The pair are currently split by five points. The next race takes place in Portimao, Portugal, from November 7–9, before the season concludes in Valencia. In the Moto2 category, British rider Jake Dixon of Marc VDS Racing claimed victory in the restarted Malaysia race, leading from the opening laps of the 11-lap sprint after overtaking CFMoto's Daniel Holgado at Turn 4. David Alonso and Barry Baltus completed the podium, while pole sitter Holgado, who had initially led the race before the red flag, finished outside the top three. An early crash by American Racing's Joe Roberts at Turn 15 triggered the red flag, forcing a restart. Japanese rider Taiyo Furusato secured his first Moto3 victory with a commanding performance, leading the shortened 10-lap race from the opening turn. The Honda Team Asia rider was joined on the podium by Angel Piqueras and Adrian Fernandez, while polesitter David Almansa lost his lead to Furusato at Turn 1. The race start was delayed by nearly two hours after a collision on the sighting lap between championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda and Noah Dettwiler, who was moving slowly on the racing line. Both riders were conscious following the crash and were airlifted to the hospital for further evaluation. (Production: Suramya Kaushik)

