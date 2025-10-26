LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 18:54:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF MALAYSIAN GRAND PRIX, MOTO 2 AND MOTO 3 RACES/ SOUNDBITE FROM MALAYSIAN GRAND PRIX WINNER ALEX MARQUEZ  SHOWS: SEPANG, MALAYSIA (OCTOBER 26, 2025) (DORNA – See restrictions) 1. RACE START  2. RIDERS RACING  3. ALEX MARQUEZ #73 (BK8 GRESINI RACING MOTOGPTM) OVERTAKES PEDRO ACOSTA #37 (RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING) AND TAKES SECOND PLACE 4. MARQUEZ OVERTAKES FRANCESCO BAGNAIA #63 (DUCATI LENOVO TEAM) TO TAKE THE LEAD 5. ACOSTA OVERTAKES BAGNAIA AND TAKES SECOND PLACE 6. VARIOUS OF RETIREMENT OF  BAGNAIA AFTER THE YELLOW FLAG  7. VARIOUS OF MARQUEZ CROSSING THE FINISH LINE 8. JOAN MIR #36 (HONDA HRC CASTROL) CROSSING THE FINISH LINE 9. MARQUEZ RECEIVING THE WINNER'S TROPHY AND POSING WITH IT  10. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ALEX MARQUEZ SAYING:         "It was under control. I mean, it was under control. My strategy was clear. Try to overtake in the beginning, just try to be aggressive. It's the mistake that they made yesterday, to not attack back in the beginning. And later, here when you are behind the people, it's so difficult. So, I did the plan perfectly so that they had more problems because I didn't, I didn't have in my plans, Pedro (Acosta) at the start, but anyway, I overtook him in the second lap, and then I decided to get into my rhythm, just trying to manage the rear tyre, and we arrived in the end with a lot of feeling and a lot of life on the tyre, so we managed much better than Australia, so really happy for that, and yeah, you know, really happy after yesterday, to score that second position in the World Championship. Today's win was my plan and was the perfect gift for us." MOTO2 RACE 11. RACE START  12. CRASH OF JOE ROBERTS (ONLYFANS AMERICAN RACING TEAM) 13. RED FLAG DUE TO ROBERTS' CRASH  14. ROBERTS WALKING  15. RACE RESTART 16. JAKE DIXON (ELF MARC VDS RACING TEAM) OVERTAKES DANIEL HOLGADO (CFMOTO RBR ASPAR TEAM) TO TAKE THE LEAD 17.  DAVID ALONSO (CFMOTO RBR ASPAR TEAM) OVERTAKES HOLGADO AND TAKES SECOND PLACE 18. CRASH OF MANUEL GONZALEZ (LIQUI MOLY DYNAVOLT INTACT GP) 19. DIXON CROSSING THE FINISH LINE 20. DIXON CELEBRATING WTH THE TROPHY MOTO3 RACE  21. RACE START 22. CRASH OF GUIDO PINI (LIQUI MOLY DYNAVOLT INTACT GP) 23. ANGEL PIQUERAS (FRINSA – MT HELMETS – MSI) OVERTAKES ADRIAN FERNANDEZ (LEOPARD RACING) 24. TAIYO FURUSATO (HONDA TEAM ASIA) CROSSING THE FINISH LINE 25. VARIOUS OF FURUSATO CROSSING FINISH LINE AND CELEBRATING ON HIS BIKE  26. FURUSATO LIFTING HIS TROPHY  27. HONDA TEAM ASIA MEMBERS CLAPPING  STORY: Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez won the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday (October 26), finishing ahead of KTM's Pedro Acosta and Honda's Joan Mir, to claim his third victory of the season. Marquez, who secured the championship runner-up spot with his sprint result on Saturday, delivered a faultless ride in sweltering conditions at the Sepang International Circuit, adding to his two Grand Prix wins in Spain. Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who started on pole and won Saturday's (October 25) sprint, was forced to retire three laps from the end due to a suspected technical issue while running third, allowing 2020 world champion Mir to claim third place, his second podium finish of the year. Marquez, who had been leading since the second lap, crossed the line 2.676 seconds clear of Acosta, and 8.048 seconds ahead of Mir. World champion Marc Marquez, Alex's brother, remains sidelined through injury. Twice MotoGP champion Bagnaia had moved ahead of Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi for third place in the world championship standings after Saturday's sprint win. However, the Italian failed to finish Sunday's main race due to a suspected puncture in his rear tyre and earned no points, allowing Bezzecchi to regain third place in the championship standings. The pair are currently split by five points. The next race takes place in Portimao, Portugal, from November 7–9, before the season concludes in Valencia. In the Moto2 category, British rider Jake Dixon of Marc VDS Racing claimed victory in the restarted Malaysia  race, leading from the opening laps of the 11-lap sprint after overtaking CFMoto's Daniel Holgado at Turn 4. David Alonso and Barry Baltus completed the podium, while pole sitter Holgado, who had initially led the race before the red flag, finished outside the top three. An early crash by American Racing's Joe Roberts at Turn 15 triggered the red flag, forcing a restart.  Japanese rider Taiyo Furusato secured his first Moto3 victory with a commanding performance, leading the shortened 10-lap race from the opening turn. The Honda Team Asia rider was joined on the podium by Angel Piqueras and Adrian Fernandez, while polesitter David Almansa lost his lead to Furusato at Turn 1. The race start was delayed by nearly two hours after a collision on the sighting lap between championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda and Noah Dettwiler, who was moving slowly on the racing line. Both riders were conscious following the crash and were airlifted to the hospital for further evaluation. (Production: Suramya Kaushik)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 6:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Li wins second career title with straight sets win over Sun in Guangzhou

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch LaLiga El Clasico Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

India vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch IND-W Vs BAN-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Shocker Caught On Video: Minor Girls In School Uniform Buy Liquor, Pack Them In Bags, Shopkeeper Arrested

Cyclone Montha: Andhra And Odisha On Red Alert, Indian Army Gears Up For Landfall

UPDATE 3-Trump oversees truce signing and trade deal flurry on first Asian stop  

WTA 250, Chennai Open Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Bessent says China to delay rare earths rules by a year, buy U.S. soybeans

ISRAEL GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON: ISRAEL WILL MAINTAIN OVERALL SECURITY CONTROL OVER THE GAZA STRIP

Trump eyes trade deal after US, China reach early consensus in "successful" talks

US and China agree on trade framework ahead of leaders' meeting

How Is Rupali Ganguly Related To Satish Shah? Actress Breaks Down At Late Co-Star’s Last Rites- Watch

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir
Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir
Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir
Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

QUICK LINKS