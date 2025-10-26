Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF MALAYSIAN GRAND PRIX, MOTO 2 AND MOTO 3 RACES/ SOUNDBITE FROM MALAYSIAN GRAND PRIX WINNER ALEX MARQUEZ COMPLETE SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW SHOWS: SEPANG, MALAYSIA (OCTOBER 26, 2025) (DORNA – See restrictions) STORY: Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez won the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday (October 26), finishing ahead of KTM's Pedro Acosta and Honda's Joan Mir, to claim his third victory of the season. Marquez, who secured the championship runner-up spot with his sprint result on Saturday, delivered a faultless ride in sweltering conditions at the Sepang International Circuit, adding to his two Grand Prix wins in Spain. Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who started on pole and won Saturday's sprint, was forced to retire three laps from the end due to a suspected technical issue while running third, allowing 2020 world champion Mir to claim third place, his second podium finish of the year. Marquez, who had been leading since the second lap, crossed the line 2.676 seconds clear of Acosta, and 8.048 seconds ahead of Mir. World champion Marc Marquez, Alex's brother, remains sidelined through injury. Twice MotoGP champion Bagnaia had moved ahead of Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi for third place in the world championship standings after Saturday's sprint win. However, the Italian failed to finish Sunday's main race due to a suspected puncture in his rear tyre and earned no points, allowing Bezzecchi to regain third place in the championship standings. The pair are currently split by five points. The next race takes place in Portimao, Portugal, from November 7–9, before the season concludes in Valencia. In Moto2 category, British rider Jake Dixon of Marc VDS Racing claimed victory in the restarted Malaysia Moto2 race, leading from the opening laps of the 11-lap sprint after overtaking CFMoto's Daniel Holgado at Turn 4. David Alonso and Barry Baltus completed the podium, while pole sitter Holgado, who had initially led the race before the red flag, finished outside the top three. An early crash by American Racing's Joe Roberts at Turn 15 triggered the red flag, forcing a restart. In Moto3 category, Japanese rider Taiyo Furusato secured his first Moto3 victory with a commanding performance, leading the shortened 10-lap race from the opening turn. The Honda Team Asia rider was joined on the podium by Angel Piqueras and Adrian Fernandez, while polesitter David Almansa lost his lead to Furusato at Turn 1. The race start was delayed by nearly two hours after a collision on the sighting lap between championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda and Noah Dettwiler, who was moving slowly on the racing line. Both riders were conscious following the crash and were airlifted to the hospital for further evaluation. (Production: Suramya Kaushik)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)