Alpine SG Pipers announce line-up for season 3 of Global Chess League

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): The Global Chess League is back for its much-anticipated third season, and Alpine SG Pipers are set to compete with a formidable lineup. This season, the team combination includes proven champions as well as exciting new talent.

Adding to the excitement, this season will mark the league’s first-ever edition in India, a global hub for chess and home to a growing base of passionate fans, from December 13 to 24, as per a release from SG Pipers.

Leading the Pipers into the new season are R Praggnanandhaa, last season’s Player of the Season, and Hou Yifan, the current World No. 1 women’s player, both retained by the franchise following phenomenal performances last season. Their experience, consistency, and star power will act as the foundation of the team.

Additionally, Alpine SG Pipers have also announced four high-profile additions to their roster, strengthening the team with a blend of international experience and youthful talent. Fabiano Caruana, the American Grandmaster and former World Championship challenger, joins as the team’s Icon Player.

Anish Giri, one of the most consistent super-GMs on the circuit, signs on as Superstar Men, while Nino Batsiashvili, a top talent from Georgia, joins as Superstar Women. India’s Leon Luke Mendonca, a rising star known for his aggressive and resourceful moves, will join the team as a prodigy.

Speaking on the team’s lineup for Season 3, Grandmaster Pravin Thipsay, Coach of Alpine SG Pipers, said, “We are very pleased with the team we have assembled for the upcoming season. Fabiano Caruana, one of the strongest players in the world today, will bring great depth as our Icon Player. R Praggnanandhaa continues to impress at the highest level and has already shown his ability to compete with the very best. Anish Giri’s consistency and experience add further strength, while Hou Yifan remains the leading figure in women’s chess with her remarkable achievements. Nino Batsiashvili comes in with an Olympiad gold to her name, adding proven success on the international stage, and Leon Luke Mendonca represents the promise of India’s next generation. Overall, this is a solid and balanced team, and I am confident we are capable of producing an excellent season.”

Looking ahead at the upcoming season, Mahesh Bhupathi, CEO of SG-Media-Entertainment, said, “The Global Chess League coming to India for the first time is a landmark moment for the sport and its growing community of fans here. At SG Sports-Media-Entertainment, we believe in going beyond the game by building teams that not only compete at the highest level but also inspire fans and bring new audiences closer to the sport. With the incredible lineup we have put together for Alpine SG Pipers, we hope to create memorable experiences and add to the excitement of this historic season.”

Alpine SG Pipers Squad – 2025

Fabiano Caruana – Icon Player

R Praggnanandhaa – Superstar Men (Retained)

Anish Giri – Superstar Men

Hou Yifan – Superstar Women (Retained)

Nino Batsiashvili – Superstar Women

Leon Luke Mendonca – Prodigy. (ANI)

