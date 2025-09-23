LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Amandeep, Vani, Sneha among front runners for 13th leg of WPGT

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 16:53:07 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 23 (ANI): The cream of the Indian women’s domestic golf scene will come together for the 13th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2025 this week. This will be the last domestic event ahead of the Women’s Indian Open to be held at the DLF Golf and Country Club, which will also host the US$500,000 HWIO.

The 13th leg of the WPGT ahead of the HWIO is a kind of a marquee event with a huge purse of Rs. 23 lakhs and has a field of 44 players.

Amandeep Drall, a former runner-up at the Women’s Indian Open in 2022, Vani Kapoor, Sneha Singh, Seher Atwal, Gaurika Bishnoi and Heena Kang are among those using the event as a final tune-up before the Ladies European Tour event.

The amateur challenge, which has become rather strong in recent events, will also be hoping to catch the eye. Mannat Brar, Zara Anand, Mahreen Bhatia and Ananyaa Sood are among them. Also teeing up are amateurs Lavanya Gupta and Ridhima Singh. Anuradha Chaudhuri and Anvvi Dahhiya.

Gaurika Bishnoi, who has a fine record at the HWIO, is looking to find some rhythm ahead of the HWIO.

Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik are among those who will skip the event as they play in the Ladies European Tour at the same time. Hitaashee Bakshi and Ridhima Dilawari are also missing the event. (ANI)

Tags: amandeep-dralldiksha-dagardlf-golf-and-country-clubgaurika-bishnoiladies-european-tourLeTpranavi-urstvesa-malikwomens-indian-openwomens-pro-golf-tourwpgt

QUICK LINKS