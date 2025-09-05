LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Amari Cooper Shocks NFL With Sudden Retirement Days Before Raiders’ Season Opener

Amari Cooper Shocks NFL With Sudden Retirement Days Before Raiders’ Season Opener

Amari Cooper retired after a highly productive 10-year career in which he secured 711 receptions, 10,033 receiving yards and 64 touchdowns.

(Image Credit - X/@jasrifootball)
(Image Credit - X/@jasrifootball)

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: September 5, 2025 00:59:27 IST

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper has announced his retirement, which is just three days before the team’s season opener against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The decision comes after he had signed with the Raiders on August 25, the day before final roster cutdowns. The coaching staff had indicated he would play a key role in the offence despite joining late, making the move even more unexpected.

The 2015 No. 4 overall pick’s return to the team that drafted him ends without him ever taking the field again in silver and black. His exit leaves the Raiders with just four active wide receivers: Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and rookies Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech.

Cooper was brought in to add veteran stability to the receiving corps and to ease pressure on the rookies. Alex Bachman, Shedrick Jackson, and Justin Shorter remain options on the practice squad after being cut to make room for Cooper, and one of them is expected to be called up.

About Amari Cooper’s Career

Cooper (29) retires after a highly productive 10-year career in which he recorded 711 receptions, 10,033 receiving yards, and 64 touchdowns. He played for the Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and Buffalo Bills, earning four Pro Bowl selections along the way. (Inputs from SB Nation)

Tags: Amari CooperAmari Cooper Retires

RELATED News

US Open Doubles Final 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Katerina Siniakova/Taylor Townsend vs Gabriela Dabrowski/Erin Routliffe Final match live telecast Online
US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova’s Thrilling Comeback Win Over Naomi Osaka
This Former New Zealand Captain To Represent Samoa in 2026 T20 World Cup Qualifiers
Romania vs Canada Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Romania vs Canada Telecast On Tv And Online
LES vs SA Football Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Lesotho vs South Africa Telecast On Tv And Online

LATEST NEWS

IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in: Steps to Check Exam City and Admit Card PDF- Direct Link Here
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT
Ghaati Review: Anushka Shetty Film Sparks Fan Reactions As Viewers Claim It Fails To Impress
The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Amari Cooper Shocks NFL With Sudden Retirement Days Before Raiders’ Season Opener

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amari Cooper Shocks NFL With Sudden Retirement Days Before Raiders’ Season Opener

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amari Cooper Shocks NFL With Sudden Retirement Days Before Raiders’ Season Opener
Amari Cooper Shocks NFL With Sudden Retirement Days Before Raiders’ Season Opener
Amari Cooper Shocks NFL With Sudden Retirement Days Before Raiders’ Season Opener
Amari Cooper Shocks NFL With Sudden Retirement Days Before Raiders’ Season Opener

QUICK LINKS