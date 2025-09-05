Amari Cooper Shocks NFL With Sudden Retirement Days Before Raiders’ Season Opener

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper has announced his retirement, which is just three days before the team’s season opener against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The decision comes after he had signed with the Raiders on August 25, the day before final roster cutdowns. The coaching staff had indicated he would play a key role in the offence despite joining late, making the move even more unexpected.

The 2015 No. 4 overall pick’s return to the team that drafted him ends without him ever taking the field again in silver and black. His exit leaves the Raiders with just four active wide receivers: Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, and rookies Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech.

Cooper was brought in to add veteran stability to the receiving corps and to ease pressure on the rookies. Alex Bachman, Shedrick Jackson, and Justin Shorter remain options on the practice squad after being cut to make room for Cooper, and one of them is expected to be called up.

About Amari Cooper’s Career

Cooper (29) retires after a highly productive 10-year career in which he recorded 711 receptions, 10,033 receiving yards, and 64 touchdowns. He played for the Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and Buffalo Bills, earning four Pro Bowl selections along the way. (Inputs from SB Nation)