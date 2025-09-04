LIVE TV
Amit Mishra's Net Worth After Cricket Retirement: Salary, IPL Earnings, Endorsements & More

Amit Mishra, the former Indian spinner has retired the game of cricket after almost 25 years of play. His earnings, endorsements, and investments as a player have accumulated a solid financial foundation in India and in more than 160 IPL matches across all formats. But what is the real value of his wealth?

Amit Mishra's Net Worth After Cricket Retirement: Salary, IPL Earnings, Endorsements & More (Image Credit - X/@AmitMishra)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 4, 2025 14:21:52 IST

Amit Mishra Net Worth: On Thursday (September 4), former Indian spinner Amit Mishra retired as a professional cricketer. Mishra concluded a career of almost 25 years at the age of 42. He was the Indian representative in all three formats and also had over 160 matches in Indian Premier League (IPL).

Amit Mishra Retirement and Career Span

Mishra has had an exceptional career in cricket, consistently providing dependable service for a long period of time. In addition to donning the Indian jersey, he has become one of the most reliable spinners in the IPL, representing various franchises across the years.

His announcement has now turned to the next book of his life his net worth and how he intends to continue making money after retirement. Readers and analysts are also interested in his financial status and the paths that he could take in the future.

Amit Mishra Net Worth and Income Sources

According to the media, Amit Mishra is worth approximately 55 crore (about 7 million dollars) net. This staggering number has been accumulated with IPL contracts, BCCI salaries, brand endorsements and shrewd investments.

His IPL career by itself earned him almost 36.75 crore. His monthly wage was between ₹50 lakhs and 4 crore depending on the season and franchise. During his years playing with Lucknow Super Giants in 2024 and 2023, he earned ₹50 lakhs annually. His contract with Delhi Capitals was 4 crore in 2021.

His annual earnings have averaged about ₹4 crore which includes match fees, IPL earnings and endorsements.

Endorsements and Luxury Lifestyle

Brand collaborations have also contributed to the net worth of Mishra. He has done some work with Nike and Mahindra Holidays companies and this also helps him to improve his financial situation. The retired cricketers still earn a lot of money through endorsements and Mishra is likely to do the same.

He is a lover of luxury and that is reflected in his assets. He has a designer house in Delhi, and several real estate holdings all over India. He has a fashionable Mercedes SUV on the automobile front. The investments are an indication that he is worried about establishing financial security over the long run.

Future Earnings After Retirement

The big question is how Amit Mishra will make a living after retirement. He can also venture into commentary and analysis like many other former cricketers, which are highly paid. Cricket broadcasting is a trendy profession with guaranteed exposure and guaranteed revenue.

Also, he is likely to continue doing advertising and promotional activities as part of his career. Having his reputation and recognition, brands will tend to stick with him.

His net worth will vary depending on his future projects but with a good financial foundation, Mishra is stable. His numerous income streams, successful cricketing career and IPL have made him one of the richest Indian cricketers to leave the field.

