Amorim not resting on laurels after United snatch late winner at Anfield

VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE COMMENTS FROM MANCHESTER UNITED HEAD COACH, RUBEN AMORIM, AND LIVERPOOL HEAD COACH, ARNE SLOT, AFTER UNITED'S 2-1 WIN AWAY AT ANFIELD IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SHOTLIST SHOWS: LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (OCTOBER 19, 2025) (NICHE MEDIA – Access all) 1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, RUBEN AMORIM, SAYING: "I think we started really well. I think we had a great spirit during the game. I think we didn't play well with the ball, just certain moments. We create chances, we suffer some chances also. We lost a little bit the composure in the second half. We managed well when we suffered the goal. We managed that moment well and that is a key point for our team. So, I think was a great win, not a very well played game from our part, but a great spirit and that is the only thing I can ask." 2. WHITE FLASH 3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, RUBEN AMORIM, SAYING: "I don't have many wins in Manchester. So, this is really important. It’s back-to-back like you said. It’s at Anfield, that is really important. Every detail of this game, it's something that I am speaking (about) for a while. The spirit, when we suffer a bad moment or a goal, maintain the composure, all these small things today was perfect. Let's try to do that in the next week. That is really important. I think was really important for our fans because they are struggling. They struggle against Grimsby, they struggle against Bournemouth, and today they saw a different team and that is really important. To come here to this stadium with the champion, biggest rival to sing during the game, that is massive for us. So, this win is for them." 4. WHITE FLASH 5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, RUBEN AMORIM, SAYING: "Now I want you guys to continue with the narrative that you are. So, don’t change that. That is best for me. So, I will not now increase the goal or whatever. No, you continue now with the same narrative. What we need to do is try to win three games in the row, and then forget about the top four, top six. We already said that we need to go to Europe, but this doesn’t change nothing. We are the same team that we were 90 minutes ago. The way people see the team is different, but we are the same team. So, we have a lot to do. We had some luck in the few moments. We had amazing spirit. We need to take all of that to the next game. So, the goal is always the same.” 6. WHITE FLASH 7. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, ARNE SLOT, SAYING: "I think if you play United with so many quality players they have, brought in a few new ones this summer, and if they come to us in a low block, playing so many long balls, then the last thing you would want is going one nil down, because that gives them even more belief, and if you would have told me that we were one nil down against a United team that played in the style they did, and you would have told me that we would have created eight, nine, ten open chances, then I would have said to you that I don't think that is possible. But it was possible. So, the second thing that went wrong is that from all the chances we got, we only scored one goal, and I've said in Holland many times and maybe I've said it here as well, it's almost impossible to win a big game of football, and United v Liverpool is a big game with so many quality players on the pitch to win it, with a negative set piece balance, and we conceded another one and that led to us losing the game." 8. WHITE FLASH 9. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL HEAD COACH, ARNE SLOT, SAYING: "I think as a manager you face constantly challenges. So, when I just started, you face the challenges of being a new manager and then you need to win games. Then when you do well, you go to a bigger club but people are like, “oh, let's see how he does over there". Then you go being the successor of Juergen Klopp and people say this is the biggest challenge you've ever faced, and then now we've lost four times in a row and that's also a challenge. So, the life of a football manager is an ongoing challenge. If you win games, you want to keep winning. If you lose games, you want to start winning again. So, do we lose confidence? I cannot see it yet, because every single game we've lost we were able to create in the second half an unbelievable amount of chances. So, if you look back at all the three games we've lost in the Premier League, I don't think if you just put all the highlights behind each other, you would say it's hardly possible that they lose this game. So, we can keep producing what we are doing and do a few things a little bit better. Then there's every reason to expect that we start to win football games again." STORY: Manchester United's Harry Maguire struck a late header to seal a thrilling 2-1 Premier League victory over Liverpool on Sunday (October 19), ending their nine-year drought without victory at Anfield and dealing a blow to the reigning champions' title chase. Liverpool, who have now lost four consecutive games across all competitions, dropped to fourth in the table on 15 points, four behind leaders Arsenal. United, who won back-to-back league games for the first time under manager Ruben Amorim, climbed to ninth with 13 points. United's Bryan Mbeumo stunned the home crowd with a goal a minute after kick-off when Amad Diallo pushed forward before flicking a ball for the forward to run onto and fire home from inside the box. Cody Gakpo hit the post three times before finally scoring the equaliser in the 78th minute, when he tapped in Federico Chiesa's cross. But Maguire sent United fans into a frenzy with the winner in the 84th when Bruno Fernandes floated the ball in for the big defender to power home a header. (Production: Conal Quinn)

