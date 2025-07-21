LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration
Live TV
TRENDING |
ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration
Home > Sports > Andre Russell Retires from International Cricket, Leaving West Indies in Search of a Finisher

Andre Russell Retires from International Cricket, Leaving West Indies in Search of a Finisher

Andre Russell, a two-time T20 World Cup winner in 2012 and 2016, has retired from international cricket. Known for his explosive batting and pace bowling over 140 km/h, his departure leaves a significant gap in West Indies' lower order ahead of their final T20I against Australia.

Andre Russell announces retirement (Image Credit - X)
Andre Russell announces retirement (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 14:04:19 IST

West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell has officially announced his retirement from international cricket. The 37-year-old Jamaican will play his final match on July 22 during the second T20 International against Australia at Sabina Park in Kingston. This short two-match series marks the end of an era, as the Caribbean team loses a player known for his devastating power-hitting and athletic fielding. He was a key member of the West Indies squads that won the ICC T20 World Cups in 2012 and 2016, renowned for his explosive power-hitting and ability to consistently bowl at speeds exceeding 140 km/h. He has played 85 T20I for West Indies and scored more than 1,000 runs and taken 61 wickets to date in the shorter format. 


Final Bow in Kingston as West Indies Faces Australia

Andre Russell’s last appearance comes at a time when the West Indies are struggling to find their rhythm. In the first T20I, the home side was narrowly defeated by Australia by 3 wickets. Russell’s performance was underwhelming—he managed only 8 runs with the bat and bowled two costly overs, conceding 37 runs without taking a wicket. His final game is expected to be emotional for both teammates and fans.

Struggles in Final Outing Highlight Decline

While Russell’s retirement may not come as a complete surprise given his recent form, it still marks the departure of a player who once brought unmatched energy to the game. His declining performances in recent years have mirrored the inconsistency of the West Indies team, particularly in the T20 format.

West Indies Stares at Middle-Order Crisis

Andre Russell’s exit leaves a major gap the lower middle order. With the top-order delivering strong performances—Shai Hope and Roston Chase scoring centuries, the lack of finishing power was evident. The Caribbean side, once feared for their depth and firepower, now faces a challenge in rebuilding that section of the line-up. Identifying a suitable replacement will be a key priority for selectors as the team transitions into a new phase.

Also Read: Mitchell Owen Joins Elite Club with Fifty on T20I Debut

Tags: Andre Russellwest indies

More News

Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition For Raising Questions On Bihar SIR
Is Internal Congress Rift Threatening Shashi Tharoor’s Future In Kerala Politics? K Muraleedharan Warns Congress MP
Ajith Kumar’s GT4 European Series Crashes In Italy, Actor’s Inspiring Cleanup Act Goes Viral
Ananya Panday’s Unexpected Breakdown At Her Cousin Ahaan Panday’s Powerful Performance In ‘Saiyaara’
Baahubali Crew Adds Their Twist to the Viral Coldplay Couple Scene Featuring Prabhas and Anushka.
CM Omar Abdullah Mourns Poonch Student Death, Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc In Himachal
“Why Are You Being Used”: SC Rejects ED’s Plea Against Siddaramaiah’s Wife In MUDA Case
Benjamin Sesko On Manchester United’s Radar: Ruben Amorim’s Striker Solution?
Mohit Suri Calls Himself A Sandeep Reddy Vanga Fan, Loved ‘Animal’ But Regrets Not Praising It Publicly: Wish I Tweeted
Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Breaks Silence On Emily Armstrong Backlash: It Was Because She Wasn’t A Guy
Andre Russell Retires from International Cricket, Leaving West Indies in Search of a Finisher

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Andre Russell Retires from International Cricket, Leaving West Indies in Search of a Finisher

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Andre Russell Retires from International Cricket, Leaving West Indies in Search of a Finisher
Andre Russell Retires from International Cricket, Leaving West Indies in Search of a Finisher
Andre Russell Retires from International Cricket, Leaving West Indies in Search of a Finisher
Andre Russell Retires from International Cricket, Leaving West Indies in Search of a Finisher

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?