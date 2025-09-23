LIVE TV
Another Rivalry Loading? Bangladesh Spinner Responds To Suryakumar Yadav Led India!

Another Rivalry Loading? Bangladesh Spinner Responds To Suryakumar Yadav Led India!

Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, a Bangladesh spinner has shown confidence in an interview before their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match against India that the team is not scared of the opponent. He noted that regardless of whether it is against India or Australia, the interest of Bangladesh is only on their performance.

(Image Credit: ANI/ AsiaCricketCouncil via X/Bangladesh Cricket via X)
(Image Credit: ANI/ AsiaCricketCouncil via X/Bangladesh Cricket via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 23, 2025 18:50:31 IST

Bangladesh spinner, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan has made a bold declaration before their super four match in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament match with India, that the team is not intimidated by the opponent. After a training session, Mahedi said in an informal way, ‘We are simply going out there and playing a cricket match. It does not matter who the opponent is, be it India or Australia’. He pointed out that the team philosophy is consistent and they are not affected by other outside influences but are instead concerned with their performance.

What Did Sheikh Mahedi Hasan Say About Team India?

It is a mentality that is especially important because Bangladesh is set to play against an India team that has been successful in the tournament, which is being headed by Yadav, Suryakumar. Irrespective of the good team that India has, with Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya among others, the statement by Mahedi explains the confidence and readiness of Bangladesh. He went on to say, not after winning a match. From the start, we stay normal. The way we are, the way our body language is, we are not thinking too much about it.

India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 

The process of Bangladesh to reach the Super Four has not been less impressive as it won the match against the defending champions Sri Lanka by four wickets terminating the eight match winning streak of Sri Lanka in T20 Asia Cups. This winning has strengthened the team spirit and confidence in themselves. The remarks of Mahedi are representative of a team think mentality, in the sense that they are concerned with carrying out their plans and staying calm when they are under stress. Both teams know that there are high stakes involved as the match approaches. An Indian win would cement their presence in the tournament and a Bangladesh win would only improve the reputation that they make strong contenders. Whether Mahedi is right or wrong, his statement is a reminder of the undeterred concentration and dedication of the Bangladesh to their game plan.

Also Read: India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: THIS Star Batter Of Bangladesh Might Miss Tomorrow’s Game!

Tags: ind vs ban asia cup 2025india vs bangladeshindia vs bangladesh asia cup 2025Sheikh Mahedi Hasanteam india

Another Rivalry Loading? Bangladesh Spinner Responds To Suryakumar Yadav Led India!

Another Rivalry Loading? Bangladesh Spinner Responds To Suryakumar Yadav Led India!
Another Rivalry Loading? Bangladesh Spinner Responds To Suryakumar Yadav Led India!
Another Rivalry Loading? Bangladesh Spinner Responds To Suryakumar Yadav Led India!
Another Rivalry Loading? Bangladesh Spinner Responds To Suryakumar Yadav Led India!

