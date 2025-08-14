Arjun Tendulkar’s Net Worth Revealed: How Much Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Earns From IPL And Domestic Cricket

The Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has a son, Arjun Tendulkar who has recently got involved in a closed ceremony with Saaniya Chandhok. The occasion was graced by close family members and friends and was a significant milestone in the life of the 25-year-old left arm pacer who plays domestic cricket in Goa and the IPL in Mumbai Indians.

IPL Contract Boosts Arjun Tendulkar’s Net Worth

Arjun Tendulkar has a net worth of roughly 22 crores. Much of this is through his earnings in the IPL. Mumbai Indians signed him in 2021 and they renewed the contract in 2022 at a higher price of Rs 30 lakh as compared to his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Over the last five years, Arjun has earned almost Rs1 crore 40 lakhs only in his IPL playing. Through his constant availability in the Mumbai Indians team, he has gradually increased his income and fame in the cricketing fraternity although he has not been utilized much on the field yet.

Domestic Cricket Adds To Arjun Tendulkar’s Income

In other forms of the game other than the IPL, Arjun Tendulkar plays Goa in the Ranji Trophy, the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20. His salary in domestic cricket is around Rs 10 lakh a year and this is approximately one-fourth of his total income of approximately Rs 50 lakh in a year.

The rest of 75-80 percent of his income is through his IPL contract. This franchise cricket and domestic tournaments combination guarantees a steady financial income, and also provides him with the opportunity to improve his game and demonstrate himself at a higher level of competitions.

Lives With Father In Luxurious Mumbai Home

Arjun lives with Sachin Tendulkar and the rest of his family in their mansion of 6000-square feet in a posh locality of Mumbai. Sachin purchased the property in 2007 at Rs 39 crore and now it is valued at nearly a hundred crore.

The house has a number of floors, two basement levels, a large terrace, a landscaped garden, a chic living room, and a posh dining area. This cushy residence indicates the status of the family and gives Arjun a comfortable living as he concentrates on his cricketing career.

Sachin Tendulkar’s London Apartment And Cricket Academy

Besides the mansion in Mumbai, the Tendulkar family has an apartment in London beside the Lord Cricket Ground. This foreign residence is a summer vacation house and it provides the family with a scenic change as well as privacy.

Sachin has a cricket academy near this house in London where Arjun trains when he arrives. The facility enables him to keep sharpening his skills even when he is not in India and therefore his training schedule is not affected by the season.

ALSO READ: CPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Set To Lead Trinbago Knight Riders, Replaces Kieron Pollard