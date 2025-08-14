LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > CPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Set To Lead Trinbago Knight Riders, Replaces Kieron Pollard

CPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Set To Lead Trinbago Knight Riders, Replaces Kieron Pollard

Trinbago Knight Riders has appointed Nicholas Pooran as the new captain of the team replacing Kieron Pollard who has been the captain of the team since 2019. Pooran is expected to lead TKR to another championship in the upcoming season of the Caribbean Premier League with the support of Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and other senior players.

CPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Set to Lead Trinbago Knight Riders, Replaces Kieron Pollard (Image Credit - X)
CPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Set to Lead Trinbago Knight Riders, Replaces Kieron Pollard (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 14, 2025 21:06:30 IST

Trinbago Knight Riders have confirmed Nicholas Pooran as their new skipper for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 season. The wicket-batter is a replacement to Kieron Pollard who has done a great job as a team captain since 2019, and led the team to the fourth title last year in CPL.

Pooran Relishes the Leadership Role

Taking up the responsibility, Pooran said he is proud to be leading a franchise that he has always looked up to. “It means a lot, first and foremost, to represent Trinbago Knight Riders. It is a privilege that I’m getting the opportunity to lead this franchise. I want to give it my best shot and hopefully make as many correct decisions as I can.”

He recognized the legacy that he is inheriting, as the captaincy has been transferred to Dwayne Bravo to Pollard and then to him. Pooran feels that the team has enough experience to bank on with Pollard, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell still in the team for the upcoming CPL season.

Pooran started to play with the franchise at the age of a teenager as he made his debut at 17 in the T & T Red Steel under Bravo. Such an early exposure predetermined his career in T20 cricket.

From Setbacks to Leading the Side

In reflection, Pooran talked about how he survived an accident that threatened his career in 2015. Later on, he was selected by Pollard in the Barbados franchise team where he played under him. The three of Bravo, Pollard, and Pooran would later meet at Trinbago Knight Riders.

They have not won a CPL title yet but Pooran believes they have a good chance in 2025. He is optimistic that he will end that wait in a year that could be a defining year to the team.

The years of the reign of Pollard as a captain provided TKR with stability and tactical abilities. The side has been the most successful team in the league winning the 2020 CPL title in an unbeaten season and making the playoffs in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons since they finished first in regular season in 2019.

Pollard’s Thoughts on the Transition

Reflecting on his tenure, Pollard said, “I got an opportunity to lead my home franchise for the last six years, and it has been special walking out leading Trinbago Knight Riders in front of packed stadiums around the Caribbean. I believe grooming the next generation is very important.”

He thinks that Pooran is the best option and he has been groomed to fill that position in several seasons. Pollard plans to stay on the field so that the new captain can adjust and continue with the winning culture that TKR holds.

Bravo Confident in Pooran’s Ability

The T20 credentials of Pooran are self explanatory. He is the youngest debutant in the history of CPL and has amassed more than 9000 runs in international leagues with an average strike rate of almost 149. In 2024 he got 504 runs in 11 matches with a batting average of 56.00 against TKR.

Venky Mysore, the CEO of Knight Rider Sports, had complete trust in the leadership of Pooran. He added that the presence of Pooran and Bravo as the captain and head coach respectively could be another successful season.

Bravo further said that the change of leadership is critical to the future of a franchise. By comparing this handover with his own change of the captaincy to Pollard, he finds Pooran as a player who is about to become one of the best T20 cricketers. Bravo believes that TKR has found a good manager in Pollard in the new chapter.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Batter Loses Cool After Run-Out Drama Due To Teammate’s Blunder- Watch

Tags: CPLCPL 2025Nicholas PooranTrinbago Knight Riders

RELATED News

WWE WrestleMania 42 Tickets: Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas – Release Date, Prices, And Packages
Real Madrid’s Latest Signing, Lionel Messi Is ‘The Best Player In The World’
Arjun Tendulkar’s Net Worth Revealed: How Much Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Earns From IPL And Domestic Cricket
Joan Garcia Captures His Barcelona shot!
Pakistan Batter Loses Cool After Run-Out Drama Due To Teammate’s Blunder- Watch

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Hints At Putin-Zelenskyy Meet In Alaska – Could Peace In Ukraine Finally Be Possible?
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
CPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Set To Lead Trinbago Knight Riders, Replaces Kieron Pollard

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Set To Lead Trinbago Knight Riders, Replaces Kieron Pollard

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Set To Lead Trinbago Knight Riders, Replaces Kieron Pollard
CPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Set To Lead Trinbago Knight Riders, Replaces Kieron Pollard
CPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Set To Lead Trinbago Knight Riders, Replaces Kieron Pollard
CPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Set To Lead Trinbago Knight Riders, Replaces Kieron Pollard

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?