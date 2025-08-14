LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Pakistan Batter Loses Cool After Run-Out Drama Due To Teammate's Blunder- Watch

Pakistan Batter Loses Cool After Run-Out Drama Due To Teammate's Blunder- Watch

An angry Khawaja Muhammad Nafay, the opener of Pakistan Shaheens, lost his temper on his partner Yasir Khan after a mix up resulted in his run-out during the first T20 against Bangladesh A. Nafay, who scored 61 off 31 balls, was seen losing his temper on the incident that went viral.

Run-Out Drama: Pakistan Batter Loses Cool After Run-Out Due to Teammate's Blunder- Watch (Image Credit - X)
Run-Out Drama: Pakistan Batter Loses Cool After Run-Out Due to Teammate's Blunder- Watch (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 14, 2025 20:50:18 IST

Pakistan Shaheens’ opening batter Khawaja Muhammad Nafay was visibly furious at his partner Yasir Khan after a disastrous mix-up led to his run-out during the first T20 match on Thursday (August 14). It was in the first game in the series at TIO Stadium in Northern Territory in Australia.

Run-Out sparks on-field argument between openers

It happened during the first delivery of the 12 th over bowled by Hasan Mahmud. Yasir made hard hits but he did not make good contact. At the non-striker end Nafay felt he had an opportunity to get a quick run and so he took off right away and committed to the run.

At first Yasir seemed willing to answer the run-out call taking a few steps ahead. And yet he had suddenly changed his mind, and stopped. At that point Nafay was nearly at the striker end and needed to run back. Unluckily, he managed to beat the non-striker crease and Hasan helped himself to the bails after being thrown by the wicketkeeper of Bangladesh A.

Nafay’s 61-run knock cut short by run-out confusion

The run-out terminated the innings of Nafay on a blazing 61 off only 31 deliveries, thus comprising 8 boundaries and 2 sixes. He got angry and tossed his bat to the floor and argued with Yasir. The dramatic moment was filmed and shared by 7Cricket on X and went viral in a short period of time.

Nafay and Yasir had assembled a good start of Pakistan Shaheens despite the unpalatable dismissal. The two put on 118 runs in only 11.1 overs to give the foundation to their team to score a huge score.

Pakistan Shaheens dominate with big total

Pakistan Shaheens made use of the fireworks opening stand and proceeded to 227-4 in 20 overs. The middle order did not lose the momentum as they still added runs against Bangladesh A bowling attack through the run-out drama.

Bangladesh A in its turn came far short of the 228-run target. They were only able to score 148 runs in 16.5 overs and provided Pakistan Shaheens with a 79 runs victory to kick start the Top End T20 series in a high fashion.

Top End T20 series brings together 11 teams

The Top End T20 cricket league is played in Australia between August 14 and August 24 involving 11 teams. The team comprises two Bangladesh A sides, Pakistan Shaheens, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, Hobart Hurricanes, NT Strike, Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers, ACT Comets and Nepal in addition to the two Bangladesh A sides.

Such an array of national and international teams will make the tournament a very exciting one full of thrilling matches- and perhaps more of heated on-field action like the run-out that took the center stage in the first match.










