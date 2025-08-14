Why Sanju Samson Fell Out With Rajasthan Royals: Know Jos Buttler Connection Behind It

Captain of the Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson is said to be leaving the franchise after 11 seasons. The wicket-keeper batsman has demanded that he be traded or even be included in the IPL mini auction. Things between Samson and the Royals management are said to have become heated over time.

Jos Buttler Release Key to Samson Fallout

The release of former England captain Jos Buttler by the Royals appears to be one of the major reasons that have led Samson to his unhappiness. “As previously reported here, Samson has made a formal request to the Royals management stating that he is seeking a new direction. There have apparently been many issues of differences between RR and Samson, one of which was the management’s decision to release Jos Buttler,” a report in Cricbuzz stated.

Samson had been moaning behind the scenes this year over the decision to split with Buttler who had been the franchise captain in seven seasons before being dropped ahead of the mega auction last year. The move apparently impressed the captain.

Samson’s Reflections on Buttler’s Departure

“Letting him go has been one of the most challenging decisions for me. In the England series I told him, at dinner, I was not over it yet. If I could change one thing in the IPL, I would change the rule of releasing players every three years,” Samson had shared with Star Sports ahead of last IPL season.

Releasing Buttler did not only affect the team but also allegedly affected the relationship between Samson and the management of RR. This tense relationship has now made Samson attempt to get a new opportunity in another section of the league.

Potential Trade Talks and IPL Auction Plans

As an auction draws near, Samson has stated that he would like to be freed or be put into the auction war. The talented batter has been reportedly being eyed by Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders but there is no deal yet.

Although CSK appeared the favorites of several weeks, the chances of Samson to join the five-time champions are doubted now. RR has made an approach to either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad over Samson and CSK has already turned them down.

“With the letters sent directly to franchise owners, details have largely stayed under wraps. However, it is learnt that a potential trade with the Chennai Super Kings – widely speculated in recent days – could be a long shot, as the Royals are believed to have asked for either Ravindra Jadeja or Ruturaj Gaikwad, both deal-breaking terms that the Super Kings are not ready to entertain,” the report noted.

What Lies Ahead for Sanju Samson

The possible exit of Sanju Samson means that the Rajasthan Royals are losing a foundation stone that has been there more than ten years. With the IPL auction ahead, he may wear a new jersey and this may mark a new career. His next move will be under close watch of the fans and franchises.

