LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025 Asrani Diwali 2025 donald trump amazon web services AWS outage brahmos Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Arsenal prepare to host Atletico Madrid

Arsenal prepare to host Atletico Madrid

Arsenal prepare to host Atletico Madrid

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 23:46:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Arsenal prepare to host Atletico Madrid

VIDEO SHOWS: ARSENAL TRAINING AND PRESS CONFERENCE BY MIKEL ARTETA AHEAD OF THEIR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID. SHOWS: LONDON COLNEY, NEAR LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (OCTOBER 20, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. VARIOUS OF ARSENAL PLAYERS AND MANAGEMENT WALKING OUT ONTO TRAINING FIELD 2. PLAYERS AND MANAGEMENT GATHER ON FIELD 3. VARIOUS OF PLAYERS WARMING UP 4. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, SAYING: "Well, very happy obviously, and especially after international breaks when you know that you have to again align and regroup everybody and you could tell that in the first 10 minutes they were a bit, still getting that rhythm, but afterwards, I think watching the game back were excited to win the game, there were things to improve, but we take the win and we move on now for the Champions League match." 5. WHITE FLASH 6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, SAYING: "At the highest level. I think that what he's [Diego Simeone] done since he got to Atletico has been outstanding, not only what he's achieved, but the way he's done it. I think the identity that he has created to the club, to the team this period, I think they are very simple and clear to identify, and that's because the manager is very much him. T  hat is extremely difficult to achieve for a short period of time, and to do it for fourteen years I think he's been there now, is something incredible so yeah, a pleasure to meet him." 7. WHITE FLASH 8. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, SAYING: "In order to have to analyse what they are, the level of organisation is really high, the level of discipline is really high, and then they have acquired a lot of talent throughout the years that are very specific for the needs and the way they want to play and they are very, very, very good at exploiting those opportunities." 9. WHITE FLASH 10. (SOUNDBITE) (English) ARSENAL MANAGER, MIKEL ARTETA, SAYING: "When I see the team, the energy, the temperature, the commitment and the quality that they can deliver, then that gives me that [confidence] that we can go all the way, but that's it, that's just a feeling and the next day we have to prove it, and the next training session you have to prove it, and I think that we can not be thinking about those topics." STORY: Arsenal will look to make it three wins from three in the Champions League, when they host Atletico Madrid at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday (October, 21). The Gunners are coming off a 1-0 Premier League win over Fulham on the weekend (October, 18), while their opponents are also looking to replicate their victory against Osasuna and secure a spot in the competition top eight. (Production: Lucy Thomson, Ben Makori)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 11:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

"We want to display our qualities", says Leverkusen's Hjulmand ahead of PSG clash

Benfica train ahead of Newcastle Champions League match

Benfica train ahead of Newcastle Champions League match

Will Virat Kohli Play the 2027 ODI World Cup? Key Questions Ahead After India vs Australia ODIs

Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship

LATEST NEWS

Cyber defenders sound the alarm as F5 hack exposes broad risks

Arsenal prepare to host Atletico Madrid

Netflix's ad, gaming bets in focus as investors seek clarity on pay-off

‘He Gave A New Identity To Indian Cinema…’ Asrani’s Family Issues First Statement After His Death

Before Sholay And Stardom, Asrani Faced Rejection Everywhere Until Indira Gandhi Changed His Fate

Amazon's AWS struggles to recover after major outage disrupts apps, services worldwide

UPDATE 1-Prince Andrew allegations should be appropriately examined, royal source says

Kenvue urges US FDA to deny request for Tylenol's autism warning

Update today's Daybook

Investor behind Zions, Western Alliance bad loans is tied to $270 million in troubled debt

Arsenal prepare to host Atletico Madrid

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arsenal prepare to host Atletico Madrid

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arsenal prepare to host Atletico Madrid
Arsenal prepare to host Atletico Madrid
Arsenal prepare to host Atletico Madrid
Arsenal prepare to host Atletico Madrid
QUICK LINKS