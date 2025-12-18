Ashes Snicko Row Returns As Ben Stokes Fumes Over Jamie Smith Decision

The Snicko controversy surrounding the Ashes flared up once more on the second day of the third Test match held in Adelaide. England was furious at the decision that had the wicketkeeper, Jamie Smith, giving away his wicket in a roundabout way. The replays indicated that there was a considerable gap between the bat and the ball when Pat Cummins’ short ball flew to the keeper, yet the third umpire made use of Snicko audio technology to confirm the out, provoking England players and support staff who thought the ruling was unfair. The whole episode threw more and more shadow over the reliability of review technology used in the series.

Jamie Smith’s D ismissal

Critics pointed at Snicko’s unreliability and the timing of its use in Test match crucial moments. England’s bowling coach David Saker expressed the view that this was not a one off case, he believed the technology had come under scrutiny gradually throughout the series and cited issues with the calibration in comparison with other edge detection systems such as UltraEdge used in different locations. The views of former players and analysts aligned with this, they contended that both human and technological errors should not have such a great impact on the outcome of the match. At the same time, the Australian keeper Alex Carey, who was earlier granted a reprieve due to a similar Snicko incident, went on to score an important century, thereby escalating the debate over the impact of such decisions on the match’s equilibrium.

Snicko Controversy In Ashes

The argument has resulted in demands for the establishment of more precise protocols and better technology regulation in international cricket, with certain parts urging the ICC to reconsider the use of audio based edge detection tools in top level competitions. On the one hand, the supporters of the review systems concede that they help cut down on umpiring mistakes but, on the other hand, cases such as this Snicko dispute highlight the difficulties that are still faced in harmonizing human decision making with electronic help. As the Ashes Test goes on and with the whole series’ outcome still undecided, the topic of Snicko’s contribution will probably keep being the main source of news and conversations among cricketers and fans alike.

Also Read: BCCI Under Fire After India Vs South Africa 4th T20I Abandoned Due To Dense Lucknow Smog, Rajeev Shukla Spotted Frustrated On Field