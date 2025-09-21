LIVE TV
Home > Sports > From Arshdeep Singh to Rashid Khan: Top 5 Bowlers Who Reached 100 T20I Wickets Fastest

Reaching 100 wickets in T20 Internationals is a remarkable achievement that highlights a bowler’s skill, consistency, and dominance in the fast-paced format. Five outstanding bowlers have reached this milestone in record time, proving their ability to handle pressure and deliver match-winning performances. Their success reflects years of dedication, hard work, and adaptability to varying conditions. These bowlers have played crucial roles in their teams’ victories, setting new benchmarks in international cricket. Their journey to this landmark showcases not only individual brilliance but also the evolving nature of T20 cricket, where bowlers are just as vital as explosive batting.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 21, 2025 16:37:31 IST

Taking 100 wickets in T20 international cricket is a significant milestone that reflects a bowler’s skill, precision, and consistency. Achieving this feat quickly demonstrates dominance in the game’s shortest format, where bowlers face immense pressure from aggressive batting. Several expectational players have reached this landmark in record time, showcasing their ability to adapt, strategize, and deliver under high-stakes conditions, making their achievement a celebrated moment in the history of T20 cricket worldwide.

Rizwan Butt- 66 Matches

Rizwan Butt from Bahrain made headlines by joining the exclusive 100 wicket club in T20 Internationals in just 66 matches, making him one of the fastest bowlers to reach this milestone. He achieved this feat in spectacular fashion, taking 6 wickets for just 9 runs, against Malawai at Blantyre during the Quardrangular 2020 series in July 2025. Rizwan’s incredible performance not only showcased his skills and consistency but also left fans and cricket experts marveling at this game-changing ability on the field.

Arshdeep Singh- 64 Matches

Arshdeep Singh Made history on 19 September 2025 during India’s Asia Cup match against Oman by becoming the first Indian bowler to claim 100 wickets in men’s T20 internationals. He reached this incredible milestone in just 64 matches, making him the fastest fast bowler from a full-member nation to do so and the fourth-fastest overall in T20I history. Arshdeep’s achievement reflects his remarkable consistency, skill and ability to perform under pressure, earning him well-deserved admiration from fans and cricket experts alike.

Wanidu Hasaranga- 63 Matches

Sri Lanka’s talented leg spinner and all-rounder Wanidu Hasaranga made ways by becoming the fastest bowler from his country to reach 100 wickets in T20 internationals. Achieving the milestone in just 63 matches, he reached this landmark in July 2024 against Afghanistan in Dambulla, showcasing his incredible skill and consistency. Hasaranga’s achievement not only highlights his talent as a bowler but also cements his reputation as one of the most impactful player in T20 cricket.

Rashid Khan- 53 Matches

Afghanistan’s spin sensation Rashid Khan made history on 10 March 2020 during a T20I match against Ireland in Greater Noida, India, by becoming the fastest bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets. He dismissed Kevin O’Brien to hit the milestone in just 53 matches, smashing the previous record. Rashid’s incredible skill, consistency, and ability to dominate batsmen in the shortest format have made him one of the most feared and respected bowlers in international cricket.

Sandeep Lamichhane- 54 Matches

Nepal’s leg-spin star Sandeep Lamichhane achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the fastest bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets in terms of matches played, doing so in just 54 games. He reached this milestone in March 2023 against Papua New Guinea at Kirtipur, narrowly missing Rashid Khan’s record by only one match. Lamichhane’s talent, precision, and game-changing spells have made him a standout performer in T20 cricket, earning admiration from fans and cricket experts alike.

Tags: 100 T20I Wicketsarshdeep singhasia cup 2025Rashid KhanRizwan ButtWanidu Hasaranga

