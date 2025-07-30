Asia Cup 2025: Boycotting Pakistan Would Be a Walkover, Says Govt Sources

As anticipation builds for the India vs Pakistan league-stage clash on September 14 in the Asia Cup 2025, government sources have weighed in, stating that boycotting the game would mean handing Pakistan an uncontested win, something India should avoid.

“Not a Bilateral Series – Stakes Are Higher”

Sources emphasized that this match is not part of a bilateral series but a multilateral tournament governed by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). “Refusing to play would be akin to giving Pakistan a walkover,” a source said. They likened the situation to the Olympics, questioning why India should forfeit in such scenarios rather than compete and aim to win.

India’s participation, they noted, aligns with a broader sporting principle: play and defeat your opponent on the field, especially in global or continental events. Boycotting the match could allow Pakistan to advance without contest, which contradicts the competitive spirit of such tournaments.

Match Confirmed at Dubai International Stadium

Despite political tensions, the high-profile clash will be held as scheduled at the Dubai International Stadium. The confirmation followed the ACC’s final schedule release, which placed India and Pakistan in Group A, alongside hosts UAE and Oman.

The match’s status had remained uncertain amid diplomatic concerns, but the Indian cricket board (BCCI) reportedly gave the green light during the ACC’s internal discussions.

BCCI: “No Withdrawal Possible at This Stage”

According to BCCI sources quoted by IANS, the decision to go ahead with the match is now final. “India is the host nation, and nothing can be changed at this stage,” a source said, citing discussions at the official level.

The India vs Pakistan match is not just a marquee event for fans, it has also become a focal point of debate around the intersection of politics, diplomacy, and sport.

