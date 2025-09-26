Asia Cup 2025 Final: India All Set To Face Pakistan For The First Time In Asia Cup History!

Pakistan were restricted to a meager 135/8 in the 20 overs they had in a tension filled Super Four match of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International stadium. Bangladesh, under pressure, hit back, but never really gathered the pace, and finally at 107/9 in 18.1 overs was beaten by 28 runs short.

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan

Their early performance was questionable as Pakistan lost some of their key batters cheaply, however their lower order and disciplined bowling held back Bangladesh. Bowlers led by Taskin Ahmed in Bangladesh were able to suffocate the flow of runs and to subject the opposition to pressure throughout. There were some scattered contributions of the middle and lower order on the Bangladesh side, but none sufficient to put the target the other side down. Haris Rauf performed significant contributions in the death overs, as he collected essential wickets at a very high level of precision. His charm also involved the dismissals of Tanzim Hasan Sakib who was bowled and Taskin Ahmed who was also bowled and the fact that he further killed the hopes of Bangladesh to make a comeback. The last one or two overs were the time, when Bangladesh was testing small boundaries and dangerous singles, however, the Pakistani bowlers resisted.

Please welcome our second finalists – PAKISTAN! 👏 The Men in Green rose to the occasion & in the process, booked a date with arch-rivals India in the Grand Final! 🏆#DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/JnVSp1UVnP — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 25, 2025







India All Set To Face Pakistan For The First Time In Asia Cup History

This victory brings Pakistan nearer to the final of the Asia Cup 2025, and the campaign of Bangladesh is at the risk of being lost. Their hegemony on a head to head basis prevails and this is now where India is already at the final, who will now be in the position to challenge them. India would surely try their best to mark this victory and remain unbeaten in the whole tournament.

