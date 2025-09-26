LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025 Final: India All Set To Face Pakistan For The First Time In Asia Cup History!

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India All Set To Face Pakistan For The First Time In Asia Cup History!

Cricket fans are all set for another India vs Pakistan match on 28th September. Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 11 runs in today's match. The bowlers of Pakistan had a good spell against Bangladesh.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 26, 2025 00:26:37 IST

Pakistan were restricted to a meager 135/8 in the 20 overs they had in a tension filled Super Four match of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International stadium. Bangladesh, under pressure, hit back, but never really gathered the pace, and finally at 107/9 in 18.1 overs was beaten by 28 runs short. 

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan 

Their early performance was questionable as Pakistan lost some of their key batters cheaply, however their lower order and disciplined bowling held back Bangladesh. Bowlers led by Taskin Ahmed in Bangladesh were able to suffocate the flow of runs and to subject the opposition to pressure throughout. There were some scattered contributions of the middle and lower order on the Bangladesh side, but none sufficient to put the target the other side down. Haris Rauf performed significant contributions in the death overs, as he collected essential wickets at a very high level of precision. His charm also involved the dismissals of Tanzim Hasan Sakib who was bowled and Taskin Ahmed who was also bowled and the fact that he further killed the hopes of Bangladesh to make a comeback. The last one or two overs were the time, when Bangladesh was testing small boundaries and dangerous singles, however, the Pakistani bowlers resisted.



India All Set To Face Pakistan For The First Time In Asia Cup History

This victory brings Pakistan nearer to the final of the Asia Cup 2025, and the campaign of Bangladesh is at the risk of being lost. Their hegemony on a head to head basis prevails and this is now where India is already at the final, who will now be in the position to challenge them. India would surely try their best to mark this victory and remain unbeaten in the whole tournament.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Pakistan Spot 2nd Place To Face India In Final

Tags: asia cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 Finalasia cup finalAsia Cup final 2025ind vs pak asia cup final

RELATED News

China Open: Sinner marches to round two with win over two-time finalist Cilic
Asia Cup: Ayub registers 4th duck of tournament, outdoes Shahid Afridi to climb 2nd spot of unfortunate list
"We approached the auction right way": SG Pipers captain Navneet Kaur on Season 2 signings
Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to field first against Pakistan in virtual semifinal clash
Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf To Face Two Months Ban?

LATEST NEWS

Google Gemini Nano Banana Can Turn Simple Selfie Into A Professional Photo For LinkedIn With These Prompts
Uttarakhand CM Dhami lays emphasis on indigenous products
Russian Deputy Prime Minister meets PM Modi; leaders discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, fertilizers
Zodiac signs who can’t handle a breakup
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal reveals her over-the-top routine, says she travels from Gwalior to Agra to buy "coffee"
International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh nominated for Best Actor for 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' Imtiaz Ali's film also nominated
Mumbai Airport sees surge in self-service adoption, 6.3 million passengers used DigiYatra in 16 months
Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy 2025 Nomination For ‘Amar Singh Chamkila,’ Says ‘It’s All Because Of Imtiaz Ali’
"Will become backbone of economy," J&K LG Manoj Sinha praises real estate's growth
Trump urges Turkey to stop buying Russian oil, again taunts Moscow as "paper tiger"
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India All Set To Face Pakistan For The First Time In Asia Cup History!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India All Set To Face Pakistan For The First Time In Asia Cup History!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India All Set To Face Pakistan For The First Time In Asia Cup History!
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India All Set To Face Pakistan For The First Time In Asia Cup History!
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India All Set To Face Pakistan For The First Time In Asia Cup History!
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India All Set To Face Pakistan For The First Time In Asia Cup History!

QUICK LINKS