Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Updated Points Table: Pakistan Spot 2nd Place To Face India In Final

In a high stakes Super Four of Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan took the lead and got only 135/8 in their 20 overs which gave Bangladesh a small target of 136 to get to the final. The bowling department of Bangladesh did an efficient job with Taskin Ahmed taking three wickets, and Mahedi Hasan and Rishad Hossain adding two each. But Pakistan is facing India at Finals of Asia Cup Final.

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table:

The Points table stands now

India with 4 Points Pakistan with 4 Points Bangladesh with 2 Points Sri Lanka (E) with 0 Points

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Match Highlights

The game started off on a bad note to Pakistan. Wickets were falling within the short span with Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and Sahibzada Farhan leaving the arena at extremely low costs. Shaheen Afridi, who had proved to be one of their more dependable batters, was also a victim of a sharp attack by Bangladesh, further crippling the Pakistan innings. The lower middle order was able to rescue the situation because Mohammad Haris led the order with a top score of 31. The innings, however, were not the thrust which they deserved to be on a stern pitch. The final known pair in Pakistan, Haris and Mohammad Nawaz made efforts to contribute some runs, however, Bangladesh managed to stay put. Bangladesh had also made three substitutions to their playing XI earlier in the day which included replacing Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed and Tanzid Hasan Tamim with Taskin Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan and Nurul Hasan. In the meantime, Pakistan was left to the same side as they had played their last game.



