Home > Sports > Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf To Face Two Months Ban?

Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf To Face Two Months Ban?

Haris Rauf, a Pakistan fast bowler, is at risk of a two month ban by the ICC due to his suggestive signals at the India Pakistan Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025. Even his body language, such as a hand gesture of 6-0 and imitating a fighter jet in a downed position was taken to be political and disrespectful.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 25, 2025 19:35:26 IST

Haris Rauf, a Pakistani fast bowler, has been charged with a possible two month suspension on provocative motions in the Super Four encounter between India and Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup. Rauf twice imitated a fighter jet being shot down and made a ‘6-0’ gesture with his hands, which was widely viewed as a reference to Pakistan’s unprovable and long discredited claim of shooting down six Indian jets down. 

Why Is Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf Facing A Ban?

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) formally complained to the International Cricket Council (ICC) of Rauf and another Pakistani player, Sahibzada Farhan, who made provocative gestures on the field. In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also filed its complaint against Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav over his post match comments on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, which the board considered to be inappropriate. 



ICC Begins Investigation Against Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf

The ICC has taken the first move and launched an investigation into the issue and is likely to impose a disciplinary measure, which will be decisive after the tournament. According to sources in close contact with the governing body, the fact that Rauf could be banned for at least two months would be a harsh punishment, as the ICC takes the violation of the conduct seriously. The act has sparked a wave of outcry in the social media as well as the cricketing fraternity with many people seeing the act by Rauf as a bold disrespect to the Indian cricket team and its followers. This accident has contributed to an already increased amount of tension between the two countries, and the sporting spirit of the Asia Cup is the shadow to this.

Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf To Face Two Months Ban?

Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf To Face Two Months Ban?

Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf To Face Two Months Ban?
Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf To Face Two Months Ban?
Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf To Face Two Months Ban?
Pakistani Bowler Haris Rauf To Face Two Months Ban?

QUICK LINKS