Home > Sports > Indian Captain SuryaKumar Yadav In Trouble? Faces ICC Scrutiny, Read To Know Why

Indian Captain SuryaKumar Yadav In Trouble? Faces ICC Scrutiny, Read To Know Why

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made an official complaint to the ICC over the remarks of the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav after India defeated Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2025 final. Yadav had devoted the victory to the Indian Armed Forces who had participated in the Operation Sindoor and had offered his support to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

(Image Credit: ANI/AsianCricketCouncil)
(Image Credit: ANI/AsianCricketCouncil)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 25, 2025 19:04:53 IST

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made an official complaint to the International Cricket Council (ICC) with regard to Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav. The protest is based on remarks Yadav made in a post match presentation after India won the Asia Cup over Pakistan on September 14, 2025. Yadav identified the victims in the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces in the operation Sindoor.

Why Is SuryaKumar Yadav Facing ICC Scrutiny?

The PCB accuses that these were political statements and were against the ICC Code of Conduct that denies the possibility of a player giving any personal messages to the world addressing political, religious or racial causes without prior authorization. ICC match referee Richie Richardson has responded to the complaint by seeking an explanation by Yadav on what he said. According to the Code of Conduct adopted by the ICC, participants and team officials are not allowed to have any personal messages when they are on field without prior approval by the board of the player, as well as that by the ICC Cricket Operations Department. The messages connected to political, religious, or racial activities or causes are not usually approved.

Can SuryaKumar Yadav Be Found Guilty? 

The investigation is still under waiting and no disciplinary measures have been announced yet. It has further contributed to the already existing tension between India and Pakistan both on the field and off the field in the Asia cup. The ICC will then examine the complaint using footage of the matches, the comments of the umpires, and the reaction of Yadav. In case of violation of the Code of Conduct of the ICC, Yadav might be fined, suspended or reprimanded, based on the seriousness of the violation. Although players tend to take the opportunity to show their support through their platforms to the different causes, the governing bodies have put codes of conduct to ensure that the sport remains neutral and intact. The decision to this complaint will probably establish precedence in various future circumstances dealing with the same.

