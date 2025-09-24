Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Qualifies After Defeating Bangladesh By 41 Runs!

It was a high stakes Super four game in the Dubai international cricket stadium where India took Bangladesh once again hoping to secure their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final. The toss was in favor of Bangladesh and India was put to bat. The Men in Blue came into the game as a dominant force, whereas Bangladesh had a point to spoil the story.

India vs Bangladesh Match Highlights Asia Cup 2025

The innings of India was constructed around a fabulous display by Abhishek Sharma who scored a 75 in a blasting manner and gave strength to their aggregate. Hardik Pandya scored 38, which provided some stability to the team, but the other line up did not perform. The bowling attack of Bangladesh was well trained and consistent and at different points it suffocated the effort of India. India scored 168/6 in their 20 overs, which was a good and not a fantastic total under the circumstances. Bangladesh, in its turn, began waveringly. Jasprit Bumrah struck at once and eliminated Tanzid Hasan Tamim in the very first over. Saif Hassan fought back hard and kept the innings alive with his bat as wickets dropped all around him but the alliance was short lived. The importance of interventions by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel during the middle overs by combining their guile and accuracy in stopping the progress of Bangladesh. Bangladesh also lost its wickets at constant intervals Emon, Hridoy, Shamim, and their captain Jaker Ali all succumbed to the pressure.

That’s all she wrote. India win & qualify for the Final! ✌🏻 The 🇮🇳 bowlers were on the money from the get go, choking the 🇧🇩 batters & cruising to a mammoth win.#INDvBAN #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 #ACC pic.twitter.com/50JVbiaeFu — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 24, 2025







Asia Cup 2025 Final

Towards the end of the innings the fact that Bangladesh was losing its chase became evident. The tactical mistakes, tight bowling, and the capability of India to remain on top of the pressure, made sure that Bangladesh did not really get ahead anywhere. The threat of dew that constantly exists and the hold of the pitch that caught them later in the overs complicated the situation but the way India used their bowlers and the position of the field kept them in check. Although India had won the game statistically, the story supported their superiority over Bangladesh in T20s. Bangladesh had its moments of strength, particularly with Saif, but the quality and uniformity of India had its way.

