Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule Out: When is The India vs Pakistan Match?

The full schedule for the Asia Cup 2025 has been released. One of the biggest matches, India vs Pakistan, will happen on September 14. This match will be important because it will be their first meeting after the recent Pahalgam attack in Kashmir.

India and Pakistan Placed in Group A

India and Pakistan are in Group A with two other teams, UAE and Oman. The tournament will start on September 9 and the final will be played on September 28. Since both teams are in the same group, they might play more than once in this tournament.

They will face each other in the group stage for sure. If both teams reach the Super Four and then the final, they can end up playing three matches against each other. The first match of the tournament will be between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

India Starts Tournament Against UAE

India’s first match will be on September 10 against the UAE. Pakistan will play Oman on September 12. The main clash between India vs Pakistan will take place on Sunday, September 14. The group stage matches will end on September 19.

After that, four teams will move to the Super Four stage. In that round, every team will play three matches. The top two teams will then qualify for the final on September 28.

All Matches Will Be Played in UAE

Although India is the official host, the matches will not be played there. Due to political problems between India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, the Asia Cup 2025 will take place in the UAE, in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

ACC president Mohsin Naqvi said, “Hosting the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE allows fans from across Asia to come together in a setting that mirrors our region’s incredible diversity. When crowds gather to witness the tournament’s unforgettable clashes, it will be a great reminder of cricket’s power to build bridges.”

He also said, “The ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup is the marquee event of Asian cricket, and we are proud to present an expanded platform this year. This year marks yet another milestone in ACC’s journey and a noteworthy development for cricket in Asia.”

More Teams and More Matches This Time

This year, eight teams are taking part. Group A has India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman. Group B has Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong. This means there will be more matches and more chances for smaller teams to make an impact.

Naqvi added, “With the inclusion of additional teams in the tournament, we are witnessing the game’s boundaries expand, both geographically and competitively. This will be Asia Cup at its finest.” The tournament was delayed for a while, but now everything has been finalized.

Asia Cup 2025 Groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, UAE, Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule

Group Stage (September 9–19):

Afghanistan vs Hong Kong – Sept 9 (Tuesday)

India vs UAE – Sept 10 (Wednesday)

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong – Sept 11 (Thursday)

Pakistan vs Oman – Sept 12 (Friday)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Sept 13 (Saturday)

India vs Pakistan – Sept 14 (Sunday)

UAE vs Oman – Sept 15 (Monday)

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong – Sept 15 (Monday)

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Sept 16 (Tuesday)

Pakistan vs UAE – Sept 17 (Wednesday)

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Sept 18 (Thursday)

India vs Oman – Sept 19 (Friday)

Super Four Stage (September 20–26):

B1 vs B2 – Sept 20 (Saturday)

A1 vs A2 – Sept 21 (Sunday)

A2 vs B1 – Sept 23 (Tuesday)

A1 vs B2 – Sept 24 (Wednesday)

A2 vs B2 – Sept 25 (Thursday)

A1 vs B1 – Sept 26 (Friday)

Final Match:

Final – September 28 (Sunday)

