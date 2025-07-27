India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup: Mohammad Azharuddin Slams BCCI’s Decision

Mohammad Azharuddin has shown his anger with the BCCI after they decided to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. He feels India should’ve stuck to one clear position, either commit to not playing them at all, or be open to facing them across formats.

Double standards in India vs Pakistan stance

As things stand, India will lock horns with Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday, September 14. Like what happened in the recent past, the match between India and Pakistan will take place in Dubai.

India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman are grouped together in Pool A, while Pool B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

Azhar, speaking to the media, pulled no punches. He felt India agreeing to this clash after skipping other matches made it all look a bit two-faced.

“I always say that everything should happen, or if it doesn’t happen, then it shouldn’t happen at all. If you’re not playing bilateral games, then you shouldn’t play international events, that’s what I believe,” Azharuddin said.

“But whatever the government and the board decide will happen,” he added.

India vs Pakistan call comes after WCL refusal

His comments come just days after India’s veterans team, led by Yuvraj Singh, refused to play against the Pakistan Champions in Birmingham during the World Championship of Legends.

Azhar drew a clear line between the Asia Cup and the WCL. The first is a recognised tournament governed by the Asian Cricket Council. The latter, he explained, is a private event.

“The veterans’ league isn’t official, it’s not sanctioned by the ICC or the BCCI, it’s conducted privately, but the Asia Cup is a tournament governed by the ACC,” he clarified.

Still, his concern wasn’t about rules or who’s organising what,it was about holding a consistent position when it comes to facing Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan games restricted to neutral venues

On July 26, ACC president and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi officially confirmed the dates for the Asia Cup’s 17th edition, ending weeks of speculation.

Although India is the host country for the Asia Cup 2025 but due to the conflict between India and Pakistan, and their decision to play in a neutral venue, the ACC has been forced to hold the tournament in the UAE. Both teams have decided not to play in each other’s countries till 2027.

According to the format, India and Pakistan are placed in the same group to ensure a blockbuster match early on. And if both make it past the first stage, they’ll face off again in the Super Four. If things go further, they could even meet a third time in the final.

Bigger questions around India vs Pakistan ties

The format almost guarantees multiple high-stakes India vs Pakistan showdowns. But for Azharuddin, the real issue isn’t the number of matches,it’s the mixed messaging.

When India declines one match but agrees to another, it raises eyebrows. Fans and former players like Azhar are now asking: are decisions being made on principle, or are they just being shaped by convenience?

