Can Rishabh Pant Overcome Injury And Bat On Day 5 of IND vs ENG Test?

India’s hopes of survival in the fourth Test against England might just rest on the injured shoulders and foot of Rishabh Pant. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed that if things come to it, Pant will indeed walk out to bat on the final day in Manchester.

Rishabh Pant Injury Still a Concern

Pant picked up a nasty metatarsal fracture on the first day after a sharp delivery from Chris Woakes thudded into his right foot. It was clear from the moment he limped off that it wasn’t a minor knock. The medical team has advised a six-week rest, but Pant’s not exactly the type to sit out.

He’s not keeping wickets due to injury, but he still chose to bat on Day 2 when India was struggling. He retired hurt on Day 1 on 38 runs when he got injured, but then he chose to come back and made crucial 16 runs with a brilliant six on Jofra Archer. The crowd at the Old Trafford stadium applauded as he stayed as long as he could while struggling with his toe.

Kotak kept it simple when asked about Pant’s chances of batting. “Rishabh Pant will bat tomorrow,” he said after Day 4.

Why Rishabh Pant’s Return Could Matter More Than Ever

With Dhruv Jurel stepping in as the stand-in wicketkeeper, India has a replacement behind the stumps, but not with the bat. ICC rules mean Jurel can’t fill in for Pant with the bat, so if Pant doesn’t show up, India plays one short.

OLD TRAFFORD GIVING A STANDING OVATION TO RISHABH PANT. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/X8Jwplw6ZG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 24, 2025

And right now, they can’t afford that. After a horrible first innings, India gave up a massive 311-run lead. To make matters worse, Woakes struck again in the second innings, removing Jaiswal and Sudharsan on back-to-back balls. India were reeling at 0/2 in no time.

India Needs Every Ounce of Fight And Rishabh Pant Has Plenty

Thankfully, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul brought some calm. Both played with patience and composure, with Gill scoring 78 off 167 and Rahul holding firm with 87 off 210. At stumps, India stood at 174/2, but they still trail by 137 runs going into the final day.

And that’s where Rishabh Pant’s role could become huge. If he can walk out and swing momentum India’s way even briefly, it might be enough to frustrate England and help save the game. He’s done it before. Even on one leg, Pant can cause trouble.

Rishabh Pant’s Grit Might Be the Spark India Needs

This Test match isn’t just about runs anymore, it’s about belief. If Pant does take the field again, it’ll be a sign that India still has some fight left. Whether that’s enough to save the Test or the series, no one knows. But one thing’s for sure: if Pant bats, all eyes will be on him.

India trails the series 2-1, and defeat here would mean they’ve lost the trophy. But if they can dig in and pull off a draw, the decider at The Oval on July 31 could still give them a shot. And Rishabh Pant might just be the one to get them there.

