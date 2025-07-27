India’s first innings batting has forced them to reach a position where they can face a series defeat in the fourth test itself. England’s huge total in the first innings against team India has become a barrier for them. However, captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul are still on the crease, but it looks like it will be very difficult for them to survive long on Day 5.

Shubman Gill Shows Grit Amid India’s Collapse

As Jaiswal and Sudharsan fell cheaply, Gill took charge of the situation. Facing a sharp spell from Jofra Archer, he weathered the early storm with patience. Archer constantly probed the pads, but Gill stayed firm and eventually broke free with confident strokeplay.

He had a moment of luck on 46 when Dawson dropped him off Brydon Carse, but he didn’t let it slip. Gill responded with classy boundaries, including a string of straight drives and on-drives that reminded fans of his elegant best.

Alongside him, KL Rahul provided the calm India needed, showing assurance with every defensive shot. His innings didn’t carry any loose moments, and he seemed locked in from ball one.

Manchester Weather Forecast Holds the Key

With the match heading into its final day, fans are now glued to weather updates as much as the scoreboard. A full day of play could spell doom for India unless the lower order produces an unexpected fight. But rain might offer a twist.

India vs England 4th Test Day 5: Manchester Weather Forecast - Can Rain Save India from Series Defeat? (Image Credit - AccuWeather)

According to Accuweather, Sunday morning is expected to start with light drizzle and heavy cloud cover at around 93 per cent. The precipitation chance sits at 40 per cent, with temperatures hovering at a mild 19°C.

Rain Threatens to Disrupt Day Five in Manchester

The afternoon might see a slight improvement, with cloud cover dropping to 82 per cent. There’s still a window for rain, predicted to last about an hour, and even a minor 8 per cent chance of thunderstorms.

As the day progresses, evening conditions are expected to calm down. The temperature could drop to 14°C with humidity touching 80 per cent, and the likelihood of rain decreasing to just 12 per cent. This fading threat may still leave enough time for England to chase a result.

India’s Survival Hopes Rest on Weather and Lower Order

If the clouds decide to stay and the rain continues into the afternoon, India might just walk away from Old Trafford with a series-saving draw. However, if the skies clear, they’ll need more resistance like what Gill and Rahul displayed on Day Four.

A lot now depends on the conditions and whether India’s middle and lower order can replicate the application shown by the top order. For now, India’s best shot might lie in nature’s hands.

ALSO READ: England Hope Ben Stokes Can Bowl On Final Day As India Fights Back In 4th Test