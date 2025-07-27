Home > Sports > England Hope Ben Stokes Can Bowl On Final Day As India Fights Back In 4th Test

Ben Stokes’ fitness remains uncertain ahead of Day 5 at Old Trafford as KL Rahul and Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 174-run stand puts India in a strong position. Stokes didn’t bowl due to stiffness, and England await overnight assessment to decide his role in the series-deciding final day.

England are keeping their fingers crossed that star all-rounder Ben Stokes will be fit enough to bowl on the final day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, after KL Rahul and Shubman Gill stitched together a marathon partnership that left the hosts struggling without their main man with the ball.

Stokes, the leading wicket-taker in the series, did not bowl a single delivery in India’s second innings for the first 63 overs, as India ended Day 4 at 174/2. The England camp revealed he was feeling stiff and sore, and his availability for Day 5 will depend on an overnight assessment by the medical team.

India, who were under pressure early, bounced back strongly as Rahul and Gill added an unbroken 174-run stand for the third wicket in 62.1 overs, batting through two full sessions without losing a wicket. England’s bowlers, particularly after the ball went soft, looked toothless without Stokes’ ability to deliver breakthroughs.

The only real chance came when Gill mistimed a shot, but Liam Dawson dropped it at backward point off Brydon Carse, summing up a frustrating day for England.

Having returned from hamstring surgery earlier this year, Stokes underwent an intense rehabilitation programme to be ready for this high-profile India series. His efforts paid off he has already bowled 129 overs, the most in a single Test series in his career.

Stokes retired hurt with cramps on Day 3 but returned to notch up his first Test century in over two years on Day 4.

“He’s a bit stiff and sore,” said Marcus Trescothick, England’s assistant coach, quoted by ESPNcricinfo.
“He’s had quite a big workload in the last few weeks. We’re hoping that with a night’s rest and more physio, he’ll be ready tomorrow.”

Stokes was seen clutching his hamstring while chasing a ball, prompting concerns, but Trescothick clarified:

“It’s just a build-up… such a heavy workload. From where he’s been to what he’s doing it’s just trying to monitor it,” he said.

Interestingly, England had already decided not to bowl Stokes on Day 4. His workload has been a concern, especially after bowling 19.2 overs on the final day at Lord’s, where he later said he spent four days in bed recovering.

In Manchester, he has already bowled 24 overs across two days, taking a brilliant 5/72, but the toll is showing.

“If he was off the field, then he wouldn’t be able to come back and bowl tomorrow,” Trescothick added.

Stokes, who hasn’t played a white-ball international in nearly two years and is skipping The Hundred, is unlikely to return to competitive cricket until the Ashes series in November.

With the series hanging in the balance and India showing no signs of easing up, England will desperately hope their captain has one more magical spell left in him.

(With inputs from ANI)

