Home > Sports > Historic Feat: KL Rahul Becomes Second Asian Opener To Score 500+ Runs In England Test Series

Historic Feat: KL Rahul Becomes Second Asian Opener To Score 500+ Runs In England Test Series

KL Rahul scored 508 runs in the England Test series, becoming the second Asian opener to cross 500 after Sunil Gavaskar. He remained unbeaten on 87, adding a 174-run partnership with Shubman Gill on Day 4. India ended at 174/2, trailing England by 137 in the fourth Test at Manchester.

KL Rahul joins Sunil Gavaskar as second Asian opener to score 500+ Test runs in England.
KL Rahul joins Sunil Gavaskar as second Asian opener to score 500+ Test runs in England.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 27, 2025 03:12:56 IST

Indian batter KL Rahul has become the second Asian opener to score over 500 runs in a Test series in England, after the legendary Sunil Gavaskar (542 runs in 1979). He is also the second visiting opener in the 21st century to achieve this feat, after Graeme Smith (714 runs in 2003).

Rahul reached this milestone during the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Manchester. He has scored 508 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 72.57, including two centuries and two fifties.

At the end of Day 4, he remained not out on 87. His unbeaten 174-run partnership with Indian skipper Shubman Gill helped India close Day 4 at 174/2, trailing England by 137 runs. England failed to take a single wicket in the final two sessions of the day.

This was notably the first time in the series that a batting pair had batted through two complete sessions in a single innings. Rahul also crossed the landmark of 9000 international runs across all formats.

In the ongoing fourth Test, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill’s stellar partnership proved to be crucial. India added 126 runs in the final session, ending the day strongly with Rahul unbeaten on 87 and Gill on 78.

Historic Feat: KL Rahul Becomes Second Asian Opener To Score 500+ Runs In England Test Series

India began the third session at 86/2, with Gill looking in fine touch. He brought up his eighth Test half-century his fourth against England off 77 balls, including eight classy boundaries. He was on 52 off 80 balls when Rahul, providing solid support, was batting on 30 with two boundaries.

In the 40th over, the duo completed a 100-run stand for the third wicket. Rahul followed it up with his second fifty of the series, getting there with a single off Liam Dawson in the 43rd over.

Brief Scores:
India 358 & 174/2 (KL Rahul 87, Shubman Gill 78*; Chris Woakes 2/48)*
vs
England 669 (Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 141, Ravindra Jadeja 4/143)

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Breaks Records, Sets New Benchmark for Asian Batters in England

RELATED News

Lindy Waters III Signs One-Year Deal with San Antonio Spurs After Stint with Pistons
MMA Icon Jeff Monson Retires at 54 After Remarkable 93-Fight Career
Shubman Gill Breaks Records, Sets New Benchmark for Asian Batters in England
Dolphins Bolster Secondary with Signing of Veteran CB Jack Jones
Ashlyn Watkins to Step Away from Basketball, Eyes Return in 2026-27 Season

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Warns Europe to ‘Get Your Act Together’ on Immigration Ahead of Trade Talks
Donald Trump Says Thailand, Cambodia Agree to Immediate Ceasefire Talks
Army Chief Announces ‘Rudra’ Brigade And ‘Bhairav’ Battalion On 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas
Israel to Start Aid Airdrops in Gaza Amid Reports of Starvation Deaths
Watch | Keezhadi Excavation Video Released By DMK Goes Viral As Modi Visits TN
What’s Stopping Gaza Aid? A Look at Israel’s Blockade and Border Restrictions
Who Was Rajendra Chola I And Why Is Modi Honouring Him Now? Inside PM’s Tamil Nadu Push
Heatwave Grips the US from Midwest to Southeast, Threatening Millions
Donald Trump Remembers India-Pakistan: Offers to Mediate in Thailand-Cambodia Clashes
This Everyday Starbucks Order Could Be Wrecking Your Diet — Here’s How
Historic Feat: KL Rahul Becomes Second Asian Opener To Score 500+ Runs In England Test Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Historic Feat: KL Rahul Becomes Second Asian Opener To Score 500+ Runs In England Test Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Historic Feat: KL Rahul Becomes Second Asian Opener To Score 500+ Runs In England Test Series
Historic Feat: KL Rahul Becomes Second Asian Opener To Score 500+ Runs In England Test Series
Historic Feat: KL Rahul Becomes Second Asian Opener To Score 500+ Runs In England Test Series
Historic Feat: KL Rahul Becomes Second Asian Opener To Score 500+ Runs In England Test Series

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?