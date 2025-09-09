LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Spotted With His Lucky Charm! Pictures Inside

Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Spotted With His Lucky Charm! Pictures Inside

The view became viral, with the fans arguing whether this was a superstition or a lucky charm or even just a feeling of nostalgia. This was also intriguing in that the tournament is being arranged at a time when India is under his leadership after the successful champions trophy. Eventually, the bag itself was a talking point, which was a combination of sentiment, superstition, and a cricketing legacy.

(Image Credit: ANI/Gautam Gambhir via Instagram)
(Image Credit: ANI/Gautam Gambhir via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 9, 2025 09:34:14 IST

India is preparing to host the Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE, and head coach Gautam Gambhir created a stir of speculation after appearing to a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) branded kit bag, an unusual sight that instantly generated buzz. With such close and nostalgic associations to KKR, in which he had not only won them the IPL but also coached them to another championship, fans could not help but question whether this was a simple case of pure nostalgia or a peculiar superstition, or possibly a personal lucky charm, going into a big tournament.

What is Social Media saying about the Gautam Gambhir’s lucky charm?

The picture of Gambhir, who had long been a leader and successful player and coach, holding the purple and gold bag immediately became viral in the social media. Cricket fans swamped the X and other websites, throwing theories on whether the bag was a talisman and was aimed at the good luck of his present team, or a wink toward his IPL heritage. This is a little yet significant gesture that reinforces the declining emotional connection between Gambhir and KKR. After leading the franchise to maiden IPL title in 2012, another in 2014 and acting as a mentor when they won the championship in 2024, Gambhir identity remains to be interwoven with the franchise he loves and is a faithful servant to, openly presented here in a casual and yet meaningful show.



Is the Lucky Charm lucky to Indian Cricket Team?

Of special interest is timing. Just as India prepares to take off to their Asia Cup campaign early next month, and Gambhir takes up the position of head coach after his triumph in the champions trophy earlier this year, the KKR bag brought some fresh flavour to the story of the preparation of the Indian team. It is the type of symbolic incident, which, whether with purpose or not, intensifies storylines on which cricket fans live.Ultimately, whether Gambhir is carrying a bag filled with good fortune or merely a bag of sentimental shtick, it has definitely brought a refreshing topic of conversation into the lead up to Asia Cup 2025. Most of all it is a lovely reminder of how personal history, emotion, and sport superstition can combine to produce memorable moments, and that too, long before the first ball is thrown. 

Also Read: AFG vs HKG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 1st match Free Live Telecast On TV and Online

Tags: asia cup 2025gautam gambhirGautam Gambhir BagGautam Gambhir KKRindian cricket team

RELATED News

El Salvador’s Setback, Suriname Rises In 2026 World Cup Qualifying
CAFA Nations Cup: India beat Oman on penalties to secure bronze medal
"They will also be coming": Hockey India Secretary General confirms Pakistan's participation in Junior World Cup
Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Why Toss Might Be More Important Than The Squad
AFG vs HKG Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 1st match Free Live Telecast On TV and Online

LATEST NEWS

"RSS never speaks against the country": G Kishan Reddy defends NDA VP candidate CP Radhakrishnan
Bigg Boss 19 Day 15 Highlights: Tanya Mittal’s Emotional Breakdown, ‘19 Saal Ki Thi Shaadi…’ Sparks Drama In Nomination Task
Day after Govt revokes ban on social media, fresh protests hit Nepal as demonstrators seek PM Oli's dismissal
Two Southern Faces, One National Contest: What Vice President Election Mean For Regional Politics?
Stock Market Today: WATCH OUT! Market Opens On A High Note- But Volatility Could Strike Anytime!
"I was just scared": Channing Tatum on why he turned down Ryan Gosling's part in 'Blue Valentine'
Bersache – India's biggest D2C brand without a single rupee of funding
Emmanuel Macron Faces Political Deadlock: Who Could Be France’s Next Prime Minister After Bayrou Exit?
GK Question: Himachal Pradesh Becomes Fifth Fully Literate State, Guess Which Is First
Lilly Partners with API to launch 'Obesity Gurukul' – a first-of its-kind initiative to shape future of obesity care in India
Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Spotted With His Lucky Charm! Pictures Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Spotted With His Lucky Charm! Pictures Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Spotted With His Lucky Charm! Pictures Inside
Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Spotted With His Lucky Charm! Pictures Inside
Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Spotted With His Lucky Charm! Pictures Inside
Asia Cup 2025: Gautam Gambhir Spotted With His Lucky Charm! Pictures Inside

QUICK LINKS