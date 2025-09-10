Asia Cup 2025: IND vs UAE, Match Predictions For India vs UAE

LIVE TV
India and UAE will go head to head in the 2nd Match of the Asia Cup 2025. This will also be the first time the two teams will meet in a T20I match since 2016 when India had a comfortable win. India, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, will be going in as the defending champion and have a good combination of experience and youth, starring players like Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 10, 2025 12:54:14 IST

India will play against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as match 2 of the 2025 Asia Cup, midway through the match, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10. This will be the two nations’ first T20I since the 2016 Asia Cup and on that day, India successfully chased down 82 runs in 10.1 overs by 9 wickets. 

Team Preview

Currently, India are reigning champions and the number 1 ICC T20I team. They will be captained by Suryakumar Yadav so there should be plenty of stars to choose from. Although this is a very experienced team, they also have a superstar core of youngsters including Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah to compliment this team of experience. As for the UAE, probably the dark horses, however form is starting to come together as they have some recent positive results in their past few games. They have some new age stars in the squad, but probably best players, Simranjeet Singh, has been sensational in T20Is. The UAE team will be led by Muhammad Waseem.

Match Predictions

The high ratings of India, and immense depth in their batting and bowling departments place them at the top of the list as the favourite to win the game. The UAE in the UAE, however, and also having recently played at that level, are not going to be easy to beat, as always, much of the result will depend on the key players of the two teams, the chief bowlers on the Indian side and the chief batmen on the UAE. The pitch in Dubai should offer a fair contest between bat and ball. In recent history, teams batting first have benefitted from slight advantages with the average par among the teams being between 170 to 180 runs and that spinners usually had a big say through the middle overs. The presence of dew in the evening could also be a factor in assisting the chasing teams, another bit of strategy for the captains to think about.

QUICK LINKS