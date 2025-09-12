Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Pakistan Seals Victory With 93 Runs, Moves To Second Place After India In Group A
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Pakistan Seals Victory With 93 Runs, Moves To Second Place After India In Group A

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Pakistan Seals Victory With 93 Runs, Moves To Second Place After India In Group A

Pakistan started off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign and Group A action in Dubai with a 93 run victory over Oman. Mohammad Haris was the standout player with a whirlwind 66 off only 43 balls, in partnership with Sahibzada Farhan, as Pakistan recovered from a poor start.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)
(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 12, 2025 23:52:22 IST

Pakistan kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in style, crushing Oman by 93 runs in Dubai. Two key bowlers, Sufiyan Muqeem (2/7) and Faheem Ashraf (2/6), did the damage for Pakistan, both being deadly.

Match Recap Pakistan vs Oman 

Pakistan won the toss and picked Batting first. They lost opener Saim Ayub early, however, up stepped Mohammad Haris at number three, who was promoted to his preferred position. He went on to score 66 off 43 balls, building an important partnership with Sahibzada Farhan (a bit steadier). Together they posted 88 for the second wicket. After Haris was dismissed Oman were on a roll as Aamir Kaleem was taking wickets to break partnerships. Kaleem and Shah Faisal kept things tight in middle overs and restricted Pakistan from getting to 180 plus, only able to reach a modest total of 160/7. In response, Oman started well but crashed quickly under pressure. Pakistan’s spin attack was ruthless and Oman lost wickets in clusters, unable to build constructive partnerships. Only Hammad Mirza had any real shine for Oman, scoring 27 as everyone else was unable to stay too long at the crease.



Does India Need to Worry about the Upcoming clash?

As wickets fell at regular intervals, Pakistan’s fielding and bowling came to the party; the spinners bowled well in the middle and the death overs. Abrar Ahmed took the last wicket when Shakeel Ahmed, playing an aggressive innings, hit a lofted shot to long off that was caught by Shaheen Afridi. Oman were bowled out well short of their target.

Overall, Pakistan had a strong performance with bat and ball aggressive top order batting from Haris, good movement of strike, good bowling through both spin and pace. Oman did well but could not keep going once the wickets started tumbling. This win gave Pakistan a great opportunity leading into the high profile match against India.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: THIS IPL Franchise’s India vs Pakistan Match Boycott Adds Layer of Complexity

Tags: asia cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 points tablePAK vs OMAPAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025Pak vs OmanPakistan vs Oman

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Pakistan Seals Victory With 93 Runs, Moves To Second Place After India In Group A

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Pakistan Seals Victory With 93 Runs, Moves To Second Place After India In Group A
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Pakistan Seals Victory With 93 Runs, Moves To Second Place After India In Group A
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Pakistan Seals Victory With 93 Runs, Moves To Second Place After India In Group A
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Pakistan Seals Victory With 93 Runs, Moves To Second Place After India In Group A

