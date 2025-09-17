Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Leading Group B, Bangladesh Just Behind
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Leading Group B, Bangladesh Just Behind

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Leading Group B, Bangladesh Just Behind

Bangladesh rekindled their hopes of the Super 4 in the 2025 Asia Cup by a nail biter of an eight run victory over Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. The win earned them 4 points out of three games and they now stand second to Sri Lanka in Group B.

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table. (Image Credit: ACC via X)
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table. (Image Credit: ACC via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 17, 2025 08:46:15 IST

Bangladesh won by eight runs over Afghanistan in a Group B match in a tense match at Abu Dhabi to survive and keep its hopes of progressing to the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2025. Due to this win, Bangladesh stands at 4 points following the third Group B match and Afghanistan stands at 2 points following 3 matches Group B respectively.

Asia Cup 2025 Standings Group B

Only two best teams in Group B proceed to the Super 4 stage. Bangladesh is ranked second in the group with Sri Lanka, but its Net Run Rate (NRR) stands at negative (-0.270) as compared to Sri Lanka (-1.546) and Afghanistan (-2.150). Therefore, although Bangladesh have surpassed Afghanistan in terms of points, it is exposed to qualifying without good results in other games.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh share the same number of 4 points, but Sri Lanka have already played two matches out of which they have won both, whereas Bangladesh have already played three matches with two wins, one loss. They have also played two in Afghanistan with one victory and one defeat. At the bottom of the table is Hong Kong that has recorded no wins in the three matches. 



Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025

Good bowling performances gave Bangladesh victory over Afghanistan. The most remarkable was Mustafizur Rahman who picked up 3 wickets on 28 runs. Nasum Ahmed (2/11) Rishad Hossain (2/18) and Taskin Ahmed (2/34) were other bowlers who made significant contributions. Meanwhile, Afghanistan had pursued 155 although there was a period of early success, they were regularly losing wickets, and this harmed their pursuit.

Bangladesh now have to have Sri Lanka win their last group match in order to qualify. In the event of Sri Lanka victory, then Bangladesh and Sri Lanka pass. Provided that Afghanistan wins then there would be a three way draw between Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan with all having 4 points and subsequently the net run rate will determine which two will advance. Bangladesh has a poorer NRR and hence they have a narrow margin of error.

Also Read: India Predicted XI vs Oman: Star Player Likely to be Rested in Asia Cup 2025 Match

Tags: asia cup 2025Asia Cup 2025 points tablebangladesh cricket teamCricketSri Lanka cricket Team

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Leading Group B, Bangladesh Just Behind

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Leading Group B, Bangladesh Just Behind

Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Leading Group B, Bangladesh Just Behind
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Leading Group B, Bangladesh Just Behind
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Leading Group B, Bangladesh Just Behind
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Sri Lanka Leading Group B, Bangladesh Just Behind

