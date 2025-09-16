India Predicted XI vs Oman: Star Player Likely to be Rested in Asia Cup 2025 Match

Team India are already assured of a place in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025, and will play Oman in their last group stage match on Friday in Dubai. India will seek to maintain the lead as they end the first stage of the table having not been defeated yet.

India Playing XI and Bumrah’s Rest

It is likely that the Indian team will remain mostly unchanged in the match with Oman. Jasprit Bumrah may be the sole exception since he may be rested. “The decision is expected to be pragmatic. It is deemed wiser to have him fully charged for the critical stages of the tournament,” sources indicated.

Taking into account the Super Fours schedule on September 21, 24, and 26 and the final on September 28, India may play four matches in a week in case they make it to the final. Leaving Bumrah to rest would mean that he will be ready to handle the important matches to come without the needless burden in a match that does not have much weight.

Backup Options in Bowling

Bumrah might miss, so in the playing XI, he may be replaced by Arshdeep Singh or Harshit Rana. Arshdeep especially has an additional incentive since he is approaching 100 T20I wicket. This is perceived as a chance to experiment with bench strength without disrupting the winning streak of India by the team management.

Even without Bumrah, the Indian bowling unit is mighty. Their defeat against UAE in the past has identified weaknesses in their squad hence they present a manageable threat to India. This game will also offer the opportunity to balance jobs and at the same time enable the backup bowlers to obtain international exposure in a competitive Asia cup environment.

Batting Practice and Match Readiness

On the batting side, the top and middle order of India need to spend more time in match conditions. The first two matches against UAE and Pakistan were largely one-sided as India did not provide any significant opposition. The game against Oman will provide the batters with an opportunity to perfect their skills and the choice of shots in a somewhat more demanding environment.

The middle order, specifically, could use longer innings. Such players as Shreyas Iyer or Ruturaj Gaikwad have a chance to settle down and establish collaborations. A good showing here would also serve to keep India riding high and confident before facing more serious competition in the Super Fours as against opponents such as Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

Strategic Focus Ahead of Super Fours

The management of India is concerned with keeping the team in top shape during the critical stages of the Asia Cup. Giving other players of the team an opportunity to shine, as Bumrah rests, is part of a bigger plan of long-term performance and injury prevention. All the decisions are geared towards making sure that India walks into the Super Fours in good form.

The last group-stage conflict with Oman may be a low-stakes game but the chance to balance the team will be an opportunity. This match is a practice, a run-through of the Super Fours, and India will be able to test the waters a bit, yet they are on a winning streak and will not want to ruin it. The focus is on winning and maximizing the player preparation to the next title run.

