Abhishek Sharma’s Father Reveals How He Faced 150 Kmph Bowlers at U-16 Level And Yuvraj Singh Changed His Batting

The achievements of Abhishek Sharma as one of the most explosive Indian T20I batters can be attributed to the years of practice and support of his father. Rajkumar Sharma disclosed that Abhishek experienced bowlers at 150kmph in his teenage years and developed the fearless method that now leaves cricket enthusiasts all over the world dazzled.

Father Rajkumar on Early Training and Family Support

Rajkumar, a former first-class cricketer, said that Abhishek started his cricketing career at home. “There was a cricket atmosphere in my house. He was a child when he used to play with my bat. He used to trouble his mother. I have two daughters and he used to ask them to help him practice, make him bat at night,” he said in a BCCI video titled ‘The Making of Abhishek Sharma’.

The 61-year-old remembered how the commitment that Abhishek demonstrated at an early age impressed other players who were seniors at that time. “Sometimes he used to tell me I need diving practice, throw a catch to me. Seeing his passion, I thought he could become a player, then I brought him to the ground. The senior players used to say, your son has a lot of talent, he would play for India.”

Abhishek’s Explosive Performance Against Pakistan

The talent possessed by Sharma was fully portrayed when India pursued 128 against Pakistan. The 25-year-old opener demolished Shaheen Shah Afridi with successive hits including a lofted six over cover. He posted a 31 out of 13 balls with 2 sixes and 4 fours with a gorgeous pick-up shot right over the midwicket, providing India with an upper hand.

India won the match by seven wickets with over 4 overs to spare and this was greatly influenced by the aggressive attitude of Abhishek. His fearless batting which was developed during his teenage years to counter high-speed bowlers is one of the main pillars of his game in international cricket.

Mentorship and Influence of Yuvraj Singh

Whereas his father was the foundation, his former India star Yuvraj Singh was instrumental in polishing the international preparedness of Abhishek. “Yuvraj Singh also has a huge part to play in his making. He spent a lot of time with him, gave him advice and shared his experience, so thanks to him as well,” Rajkumar said.

Rajkumar, too, stressed the importance of Abhishek being exposed to the highest level of bowling at an early age. “When I used to train Abhishek, I made him face bowlers who bowled 150 kmph during his under-16 days. I used to ask him, ‘Abhishek will play bowlers bowling at 150 kmph?’ He would say, ‘Papa make them bowl faster, I’ll play that as well.’ So, this is how his technique was formed. His power-hitting is natural.”

Looking Ahead: Asia Cup and Future Prospects

Rajkumar was proud of his son and enthusiastic about the Asia Cup campaign of India. “Now many big players and many good coaches have joined him, they have a lot of experience. I’m very happy that Abhishek got such teachers. They give him love and blessings. He is playing for India, we are very happy that God has given him a chance.”

India has already clinched their spot in the Super 4s and will end group league against Oman on Friday. The combination of technique, fearlessness, and the mentoring of Abhishek Sharma by such mentors as Yuvraj Singh and his father makes him an essential member of the Indian goals in the tournament.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup: Pakistan cancels press conference ahead of must-win fixture against UAE