Asia cup 2025: Sri Lanka Cricket Board Confirms Dunith Wellalage’s Return Amid Tragedy

Dunith Wellalage, an all rounder in Sri Lanka, will also participate in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four phase after having come back home following the death of his father, Suranga Wellalage. The Sri Lanka Cricket Board verified that Dunith was available to be selected to play the Super Four match against Bangladesh in the evening on Saturday in Dubai. The team manager, Mahinda Halangode, who accompanied him on his trip home will travel back with him in Sri Lanka.

When Is Dunith Wellalage Returning To Asia Cup 2025?

On the same day that Dunith played an Afghanistan Group B match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, Suranga Wellalage died on September 18. Sri Lanka was the winner of that match by a margin of six wickets and 8 balls after which they secured their position in the Super Four. Dunith received the news from his father only after the match was over and he rushed to Sri Lanka. Wellalage is a player who is just very new to this Asia Cup, this is his third T20 International, and his first tournament. During that game, he bowled, but was costly with a figure of 1 by 49, and was not given an opportunity to bat.

Dunith Wellalage And His Journey Asia Cup 2025

Wellalage has performed admirably in other media, he has made 31 ODIs, with his career best of 527 against India in Colombo in August 2024. In 2023, he also made 5 out of 40 in an Asia Cup ODI match against India. During the same ODI format Asia Cup, he became one of the more successful bowlers of Sri Lanka, being left at the joint second highest wicket taker of the tournament with 10 dismissals at an average of 17.90. The Super Four timetable of Sri Lanka will be followed by Bangladesh, it will play Pakistan on September 23 and India on September 26. The aspiring team members will be happy to see Wellalage back in the fray, not only in terms of depth but also in morale.

