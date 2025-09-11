Asia Cup 2025: The Records Rohit Sharma Missed Before T20I Retirement

Asia Cup 2025: The retirement in T20 International (T20I) cricket by Rohit Sharma in 2024 was the end of an age. Rohit also announced his exit in the shortest format after making India win their first T20 world cup since 2007. Since, the younger generation of stars such as Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson have assumed the role of T20 batting in India.

Most Runs in T20 Asia Cup History

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of T20 Asia Cup with 429 runs in nine innings. He has a record of 85.80 on average and a strike of 132. Rohit Sharma is placed at the fourth position in all-time list with 271 runs in nine innings.

Rohit had to get just 159 more runs to pass Kohli. India is one of the contenders to claim the current Asia Cup 2025 and is bound to make the stage of Super-Four. This would have provided Rohit with six extra innings to ascend the charts and history rewrite.

Chasing the Most 50-Plus Scores in Asia Cup

Kohli, also, tops the list of most 50 plus in T20 Asia Cup matches. He has recorded four 50 or above scores in ten innings with one of them being a memorable century against Afghanistan in 2022. This record shows his performance in the continental tournament.

Rohit, though, could only achieve two 50-plus scores in his career in the Asian cup. His top score was an 83- Run knock on 55 balls with Bangladesh in the 2016 edition. Participation in the 2025 Asia Cup would have offered him a good chance to break the four 50-plus scores that Kohli had made.

The Race for Most Sixes in Asia Cup

In terms of six-hitting in the history of the Asia Cup, Babar Hayat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran are now tied at 13 sixes each. Hayat and Gurbaz are both active in the 2025 edition, and Zadran will not be there.

Rohit Sharma has already hit 12 sixes in his T20 Asia cup appearances. Rohit was the worlds recognized batter with the highest number of international sixes and was well positioned to take the Asia Cup record. His ability to hit power would have seen him become a strong competitor to the six-hitting record.

Rohit Sharma’s Legacy Beyond T20Is

Rohit Sharma has retired to T20 Internation games but he leaves a legacy in the form of the IPL and as a veteran cricketer. He retired at the height of his career, after India won the World Cup and it is to enable the younger generation to assume the baton.

There are several analysts who feel that Rohit would have become the first Indian to be a history maker in the 2025 Asia Cup had he participated. As India was projected to move far into the tournament, the record books of the most runs, 50 plus scores and sixes were there to be taken. His non-presence is conspicuous lapse in Indian search of continental glory.

