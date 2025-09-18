Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Pakistan Beat UAE to Enter Super Four, Set for India Clash on Sunday
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Pakistan Beat UAE to Enter Super Four, Set for India Clash on Sunday

Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Pakistan Beat UAE to Enter Super Four, Set for India Clash on Sunday

Pakistan entered the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 after defeating the UAE by 41 runs in Dubai. Fakhar Zaman’s fifty and Shaheen Afridi’s late cameo powered Pakistan to 146-9 before Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen, and Haris Rauf dismantled the hosts for 105. With this win, Pakistan joined India from Group A, setting up a high-voltage clash between the arch-rivals on Sunday. Group B qualification remains open with Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh still in contention.

Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Pakistan Beat UAE to Enter Super Four, Set for India Clash on Sunday

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 18, 2025 09:55:13 IST

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan 41-run wins over UAE, securing a berth in Super Four at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, 17 September. Being forced to wait for some time was a moment of protest by Pakistan against referee Andy Pycroft, following which the much-awaited Men in Green vs India clash was scheduled for Sunday.

Fakhar and Shaheen Lift Pakistan

Batting first, Pakistan posted 146/9 in 20 overs. Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman won the hearts of spectators and commentators alike by stroking a classy 50 from 36 balls. He held the innings together after an early collapse. Later, a 51-run stand came in the last 5 overs between Shaheen Shah Afridi with a quickfire 29* to give the much-needed push. The UAE pace bowler Junaid Siddique was outstanding with figures of 4 for 18, while Simranjeet Singh spun his web for 3 for 26.

UAE Collapses Under Pressure

Chasing 147, the UAE continued to struggle against a disciplined bowling attack from Pakistan. They were bundled out for 105 in 17.4 overs with messy Rahul Chopra scoring a run-a-ball 35. Abrar Ahmed was the star with the ball, putting in figures of 2 for 13, and alongside him were Shaheen (2 for 16) and Haris Rauf (2 for 19), not letting UAE build any momentum.

India-Pakistan Clash Awaits

The victory secured Pakistan’s qualification from Group A, where they will join India. The two arch-rival teams will now be going head-to-head in Dubai on Sunday, attracting global attention for another blockbuster. Meanwhile, the last Group B place is up for grabs as Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh are all looking to progress.

Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Pakistan Beat UAE to Enter Super Four, Set for India Clash on Sunday

Tags: Asia Cup 2025 Group B resultsAsia Cup 2025 latest updatesAsia Cup 2025 net run rate tableAsia Cup 2025 points table todayAsia Cup 2025 standings Group AAsia Cup 2025 updated points tableAsia Cup Super Four teams 2025India vs Pakistan Super Four 2025Pakistan qualify for Super Four Asia Cup 2025Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 result

Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Pakistan Beat UAE to Enter Super Four, Set for India Clash on Sunday

QUICK LINKS