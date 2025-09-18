Asia Cup 2025 Updated Points Table: Pakistan Beat UAE to Enter Super Four, Set for India Clash on Sunday

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan 41-run wins over UAE, securing a berth in Super Four at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, 17 September. Being forced to wait for some time was a moment of protest by Pakistan against referee Andy Pycroft, following which the much-awaited Men in Green vs India clash was scheduled for Sunday.

Fakhar and Shaheen Lift Pakistan

Batting first, Pakistan posted 146/9 in 20 overs. Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman won the hearts of spectators and commentators alike by stroking a classy 50 from 36 balls. He held the innings together after an early collapse. Later, a 51-run stand came in the last 5 overs between Shaheen Shah Afridi with a quickfire 29* to give the much-needed push. The UAE pace bowler Junaid Siddique was outstanding with figures of 4 for 18, while Simranjeet Singh spun his web for 3 for 26.

UAE Collapses Under Pressure

Chasing 147, the UAE continued to struggle against a disciplined bowling attack from Pakistan. They were bundled out for 105 in 17.4 overs with messy Rahul Chopra scoring a run-a-ball 35. Abrar Ahmed was the star with the ball, putting in figures of 2 for 13, and alongside him were Shaheen (2 for 16) and Haris Rauf (2 for 19), not letting UAE build any momentum.

India-Pakistan Clash Awaits

The victory secured Pakistan’s qualification from Group A, where they will join India. The two arch-rival teams will now be going head-to-head in Dubai on Sunday, attracting global attention for another blockbuster. Meanwhile, the last Group B place is up for grabs as Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh are all looking to progress.