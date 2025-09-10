LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Asia Cup 2025: Why The Host And Venue Doesn’t Match This year?

Asia Cup 2025: Why The Host And Venue Doesn’t Match This year?

Asia Cup Organizers concluded that it would be more difficult to organize games in India and it would also water down the home advantage. UAE was selected due to its logistical convenience and its history of hosting high profile cricketing events.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 10, 2025 09:04:59 IST

Although, Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in its entirety, albeit under the official hosting of India, there are reasons to believe that the tournament has several convincing reasons why it should be hosted in the country.

Why Is Asia Cup 2025 taking place in UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi?

To begin with, the international relation between India and Pakistan has resulted in a situation where both countries are resolved to host their international matches only in neutral countries until the ICC champions trophy in 2025 in Pakistan. The relocations would have been necessary even to hold matches in India, which would cosmetically make the home advantage largely symbolic. To this, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chose UAE due to the ease of logistics. The tight timeframe and structure of the tournament would have made it intricate and cumbersome to separate venues and countries, or go with a hybrid structure. With its documented track record in hosting international high profile events in the field of cricket, the UAE was a smooth and effective substitute.

UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi For Top Tier experience or Ignoring India And Pakistan Tension? 

This was affirmed when the officials at the ACC meeting in Dhaka in July 2025 said that the most practical decision considering circumstances is to host the tournament in UAE. The ACC President subsequently pointed out that the UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi were capable of providing the world with a top tier experience to players, fans and even broadcasters.

With that said, India still has the privilege of hosting the tournament in its official capacity, which adds prestige and perpetuation to the tournament. The venue change does not hurt India as the host of the event. To conclude, the decision to take Asia Cup 2025 out of India and to the UAE was due to a set of geopolitical limitations, the policy of neutral venue, and operational efficiency that will make the tournament smooth, inclusive and quality to all parties involved.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Crush Hong Kong In The Opening Match, Makes A Powerful Statement

